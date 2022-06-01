How to use Google Photos Real Tone filters – Android Authority

Ads

Have you ever noticed that filters tend to mess with skin tones? Google has started to fix this, introducing Real Tone technology with the Google Pixel 6 series. Real Tone is meant to capture diverse skin tones more accurately. The feature is starting to spread outside the latest Pixel devices, and now you can enjoy Real Tone filters from the Photos app. Today we’ll show you how to use Google Photos Real Tone filters!

To use Google Photos Real Tone filters, open your image of choice in the Google Photos app. Go into Edit > Filters and select one of the Real Tone filters available. Tap on the filter's icon again to adjust the intensity, then select Done > Save.

Google Photos Real Tone filters are available straight from the Google Photos image editing tools. All you have to do is open an image on Google Photos. You should pick one with humans in the frame, as these filters are specifically made to work best on people.

Tap on the Edit icon on the bottom of the screen, then scroll the bottom wheel until you find Filters; go into this option. Currently, the only Google Photos Real Tone filters are “Clay,” “Desert,” “Honey,” and “Isla.” Pick one of them. You should get a notification saying “Made with Real Tone.” Tap on the filter again, and you’ll be able to adjust the filter’s intensity. Hit Done and complete the edit by tapping on Save or Save Copy.

Google has been gradually rolling out Real Tone filters users. You should be able to use the feature as long as your phone supports Google Photos. This should include the web version, as well as the Android and iOS apps.

Google Photos works on the web, Android, and iOS. If you have an Apple smartphone, you’ll need iOS 14.0 or later.

Real Tone filters are specifically made to create a more accurate look in photos in which human skin is visible. It’s especially helpful with darker skins.

Google Photos introduced the Real Tone feature with four filters: Clay, Desert, Honey, and Isla.

Yes. You can use Google Photos Real Tone filters on an image as long as you open it using Google Photos. It doesn’t matter where the image came from.

