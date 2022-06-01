SHIB Founder Leaves Social Media, BabyDoge Holder Count Reaches New ATH, ADA Spikes 12%: Crypto News Digest by U.Today – U.Today

Ads

Check out the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today.

Yesterday, pseudonymous Shiba Inu founder Ryoshi decided to follow Satoshi Nakamoto’s lead and deleted all his tweets as well as his personal blog posts. The creator of the “Dogecoin killer” stated that he wants the community to move forward if one day he would be gone without notice. It remains unknown whether Ryoshi plans to return to the Shiba Inu community with new ideas. Ryoshi’s sudden departure does not seem to affect the price of the SHIB token. It is currently trading at $0.0000116, according to CoinMarketCap, down 1.4%.

At the moment, Shiba Inu is valued at $6.4 billion, which makes it the 16th biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

BabyDoge , one of the latest meme cryptos on the market, continues gaining traction as more and more people are adding it to their portfolios. Since February of this year, the number of wallets holding BabyDoge has increased by roughly 200,000, reaching a new historic peak of 1.5 million. Another meme crypto, Shiba Inu, now has a holder number behind that of BabyDoge. At the moment, the total holder count for SHIB stands at 1,172,506, rising by 32,000 during May. However, it is worth noting that, according to bloxy.info, the absolute majority of the BabyDoge supply (1 quadrillion coins) is held by merely five wallets.

Charles Hoskinson’s prediction back in 2020 about “hundreds of assets” created on Cardano seems to be manifesting. According to pool.pm data, the number of native assets issued on the Cardano blockchain is presently 5,019,030, with 54,831 distinct minting policies. Cardano can also pride itself on recording the highest 24-hour adjusted volume of transactions. When replying to a critic who called Cardano a “Ghostchain,” Hoskinson noted that his brainchild outperformed leading cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Litecoin in adjusted transaction volumes, with a 24-hour volume of $9.15 billion. Meanwhile, ADA, Cardano’s native asset, managed to rebound over the weekend, spiking 12%. At the moment of writing, ADA is up 15.5%, changing hands at $0.618.

According to Ethereum’s daily chart, the asset has successfully bounced off the $1,730 support line and is currently moving toward the next major resistance, which would be $2,000, as it acts as a psychological threshold for traders and investors. In addition to the “round numbers” resistance, traders who bought Ethereum at around $2,000 are likely to try to break even on their positions by selling close to or at the price. Such a trend creates massive pressure on the rising asset and may make it difficult for it to reach a new local high. For now, ETH is trading at $1,952, heading toward its goal of $2,000.

Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.



Disclaimer: Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purpose only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.

source