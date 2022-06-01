Georgia tax refund questions answered – 11Alive.com WXIA

Ads

Next up in 5

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — A bill signed Wednesday by Gov. Brian Kemp will send direct payments to Georgia taxpayers in the coming weeks.

Here’s information on who qualifies for HB 1302, where they will send the payments and what that means for the 2023 tax season, from the Georgia Department of Revenue‘s website.

RELATED: Georgia tax refund payments signed into law | How much you’ll get

This completely depends on filing status:

All Georgia taxpayers who filed taxes for both 2020 and 2021 on time or within the extension period given by the IRS.

People who were claimed as dependent in 2020 but filed individually in 2021 are not eligible, and vice versa.

If you were a part-year resident or a taxable nonresident, your payment would be prorated.

The IRS will update your account and will send the refund by direct deposit to the bank you provided for your original tax refund or by check if that information was not provided.

The refund is for both years; people who meet the requirements could see between $250 and $500.

H.B. 1302 was signed on Wednesday by Gov. Brian Kemp, putting the refunds in motion. According to the Georgia Department of Revenue’s website, they are expected to show up in the next few weeks if you’ve filed for 2020 and 2021.

11Alive financial expert Andrew Poulos said no.

“Someone who files a tax return and has zero tax liability and will not receive the money because it cannot exceed your income tax liability. Therefore, retirees and people on disability who may not file or may file and just not have any liability would not receive this refund,” Poulos said.

No, the state income tax refund is not taxable. Poulos said you won’t have to pay taxes on the state or federal level in 2023.

Yes, the refund will go to pay any owed state income taxes.

“There’s a provision in the bill that makes it where they can offset for collections, which means if you owe state taxes, they will apply it towards your balance due to the Georgia Department of Revenue, to the state of Georgia,” Poulos said.

Yes. Any refund due would be subject to debt collection, including back child support payments.

You’re eligible for the refund based on your 2021 tax filing.

“If you were single in 2020, you got married in 2021, and you’re filing a joint return, then you’re going to qualify for $500 in totality as a married couple,” Poulos said.

Have more questions about H.B. 1302, text us at 404-885-7600.

. @GovKemp signed a bill into law where households in Georgia will get a state income tax refund of $250 to $500 due to a $2.2 billion budget surplus. I'll have answers to your questions about how this will work from @11AliveNews financial expert @AndrewGPoulos tonight at 5 & 6.

Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.

source