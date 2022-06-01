7 reasons why NYC’s all-Tesla ride-share app is my new go-to – The Points Guy

Ads

Whether you’re a tourist or a resident, getting around New York City isn’t always easy.

From subway delays to street congestion, it can sometimes feel like you’re moving at a snail’s pace in the city that never sleeps.

Personally, I try to walk as much as I can to get around New York City. When that’s not feasible, I’ll take the subway. When I’m in a rush or heading to the airport, I’ll usually book a ride-share or hail a cab.

I’m a creature of habit, and I always compare the price and availability on both Uber and Lyft before booking to see which service is cheaper and faster.

Now more than ever, however, I find myself opening a new ride-share app — Revel — instead of heading straight to Uber and Lyft. Ever since TPG contributor Ross Feinstein invited me to try Revel, the city’s hottest new ride-share app, I’ve been hooked.

Here’s why:

With Revel, there’s just one service level. There’s no need to bother choosing between UberX, Lyft Lux, Uber Black, Lyft XL or any of the other different types of cars.

Every Revel car is a Tesla — for me, that’s reason alone to give Revel my business (price-dependent, of course).

With brand-new Model Ys driving around town, riding in a Revel feels like you’ve entered the future.

I’ve long been a fan of Tesla cars, and when faced with the choice between a beat-up Toyota Camry or a Tesla Model Y, you know which one I’d choose.

Speaking of Tesla, the Revel passenger experience is second to none in the New York City ride-share space, especially compared to an UberX or standard Lyft.

Each car is fitted with natural vegan leather, and there’s a control center iPad docked at the back of the passenger seat with plenty of customizable options.

Want to turn up the AC? Need a seat warmer? You can control all that and more simply by using the in-seat tablet.

Every car has three different types of chargers readily available to power your devices — a lightning cable, a USB-C cable and a micro-USB cable.

With an all-Tesla fleet, Revel is 100% powered by electricity. The company operates a 24/7 charging bay in Brooklyn, where the cars are recharged around the clock.

Revel’s Teslas aren’t just comfortable; they also emit fewer emissions than standard gas-guzzlers (over the course of a lifetime).

So far, I’ve been focused on Revel’s advantages. You might think, then, that booking a Revel might cost just as much as booking the black car.

Fortunately, that’s not at all the case (at least not yet).

Ever since Revel has become my go-to for New York City ride-share, I’ve compared recent airport trips to an UberX and standard Lyft.

As you can see, Revel pricing is much closer to the entry-level Uber and Lyft offerings — while offering a considerably more comfortable in-car experience.

If you’d like to sign up for Revel, you need to first download the mobile app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. After creating your account, you can skip the waitlist and receive $10 in ride credit by entering access code “2ykid4”.

In recent years, there’s been considerable attention drawn to the drawbacks of the “gig economy.”

Many Uber and Lyft drivers are employed as 1099 contractors, meaning that they don’t receive health and other employer-provided benefits.

Meanwhile, at Revel, all the drivers are employees of the company, and they receive the pay and benefits that come along with that status.

On average, I’ve also found the drivers to be friendlier than those I’ve had with Uber and Lyft. Based on my (albeit limited) experience, it seems like the Revel drivers are both proud of working for the company and happy about their benefits.

With thousands of black Toyota Camrys and Nissan Altimas on the streets of New York City, figuring out which car is yours isn’t always easy.

But Revel takes the guesswork out of it — all of its Teslas are wrapped in a baby blue-colored skin with “Revel” written in white letters.

Some might call the company’s Teslas an eyesore, but for me, it makes it much easier to find which car is waiting for me.

I rarely check a bag or carry bulky groceries or other large items around the city.

However, if you are, taking a Revel should be a no-brainer. The Tesla Model Y has both a large trunk and an innovative “frunk” in the front.

The trunk is large enough for plenty of standard-size checked bags, while the frunk, or front trunk, can fit a few suitcases and other small carry-on items.

Teslas don’t contain traditional internal combustion engines, which makes room for a bunch of extra storage space at the front of the vehicle.

Revel has a lot going for it, but it’s not (yet) perfect.

Without a question, the biggest downside is the availability, in terms of both the number of cars and the coverage area.

For one, there are simply many fewer Revel cars on the roads compared to a standard Uber or Lyft car. Sometimes, I’ll need to wait 10 (or more) minutes to find a Revel, when hailing an Uber or Lyft would take just a minute or two.

Personally, this doesn’t bother me, as I just request my cars further in advance.

However, the real drawback is the availability. For now, Revel is only available below 96th Street in Manhattan from 5 a.m. until 2 a.m. You can get dropped off at any of the region’s three major airports (Newark Liberty International Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport or LaGuardia Airport), but there are no airport pickups yet.

Hopefully, that’ll change in the weeks and months to come. When it does, Revel will undoubtedly become my new go-to — as long as the pricing algorithm doesn’t change.

Featured photo courtesy of Revel.

