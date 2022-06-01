Lucky Block Launch Day – Best Web3 and NFT to Invest in Now – Business 2 Community

Ads



The tech space is buzzing with excitement over non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and Web3. NFTs have been a phenomenal cultural revolution for about a year now, while many believe that Web3 will be the future of the internet. The crypto space has also been excited about what NFTs and Web3 will bring, and several projects have already hopped on these trends to deliver value to investors.

While both are still nascent technologies, investors are excited about the prospect of finding the best NFT and Web3 coins. Here are some top cryptos making waves in both sub-industries.

Lucky Block has been dubbed one of the next cryptocurrency to explode in 2022. The crypto gaming platform started selling tickets for its much-anticipated jackpot earlier today, with up to $2 million in prizes up for grabs.

So far, the Lucky Block ticket sales are on a hot red streak, selling over 700 tickets in 20 minutes. The daily prize draw is expected to begin on June 6, although tickets are now available and selling fast.



The main prize draw includes a free entry ticket option. In addition, anyone who holds more than $500 worth of LBLOCK tokens before the ‘snapshot’ is entitled to one free ticket. Players can increase their chances of winning at the draw by buying more tickets from the platform. There’s no upper limit on the number of tickets that can be bought.

International superstar Swae Lee would announce the winner of Lucky Block’s NFT lottery tomorrow, May 31.

MARKETING ANNOUNCEMENT: International Superstar @SwaeLee will be picking the winner for the $1,000,000 NFT lottery and sharing it with his 10m+ Insta audience and nearly 1m twitter Audience

How exciting is it?! Go and show him some #LuckyBlockArmy power! pic.twitter.com/Vv74si7rEY

— Lucky Block (@luckyblockcoin) May 30, 2022

LBLOCK started the year on a bullish run as the price jumped from $0.00015 to $0.0097 despite a largely bearish crypto cycle. As more investors buy Lucky Block, the digital asset could be poised to retest those levels and grow even further. LBLOCK has risen nearly 100% in the past 7 days to $0.0027.

Cryptoassets are a highly volatile unregulated investment product.

Decentraland is one of the popular blockchain gaming services right now. The platform operates as a virtual world where players can purchase virtual land, which is represented by NFTs. MANA, the platform’s native token, powers Decentraland.



Decentraland’s token MANA has performed quite well in the past day, trading at $1.05 to record a growth of 8.34%. As one of the best NFT And Web3 coins, the asset has begun the week with impressive gains.

With much excitement around the metaverse, Decentraland remains a major player in the metaverse. At the same time, the platform’s entry into the entertainment space could help to improve its exposure in the long run. Versus Entertainment recently partnered with Decentraland on a movie about Ethereum, marking the platform’s foray into movies. We expect to see more of this going forward as demand rises from investors who want to buy Decentraland.

Axie Infinity is another popular blockchain game presently. The game revolves around Axies – digital pets represented by NFTs, which can be traded and grown in the game. AXS, the game’s native token, is also one of the best NFT and Web3 coins.



Trading at $19.84, AXS is up by 7.24% in the past 24 hours alone. The digital asset’s price jump mirrors the broader market, which started the week bullishly. Here’s our Axie Infinity price prediction showing the asset’s price forecast.

Axie Infinity suffered a massive $600 million hack on its Ronin Bridge a few weeks ago, but the platform has since bounced back after raising $150 million in funds. While activity has slowed down – partly due to the hack and the market downturn – there is no doubt that Axie Infinity and AXS hold a massive value that can easily be unlocked.

The Sandbox is another platform that focuses on opportunities in the metaverse. Unlike some other platforms on the list, The Sandbox is not just a game. This platform offers a chance for community members to enjoy different immersive experiences. With the possibility of serving a broader range of users, SAND, The Sandbox’s token, is undoubtedly one of the best NFT and Web3 coins to buy right now.



SAND currently trades at $1.36 – a healthy jump of 3.81% in the past 24 hours. The digital asset’s gains are primarily due to its position in the market. However, The Sandbox has inked several partnerships over the past few weeks that should help bolster SAND’s price in the long run.

Banking giant HSBC recently entered into The Sandbox. The platform also inked a partnership with wallet manufacturer Ledger for crypto education initiatives. Partnerships like these would only boost The Sandbox’s profile – and SAND’s price.

Breaking news from #NFCsummit: @iancr announces @Ledger is partnering with @TheSandboxGame. pic.twitter.com/HN5ifHjtjD

— Cointelegraph (@Cointelegraph) April 4, 2022

SOL is another impressive NFT and Web3 coin. The digital asset powers Solana, one of the most prominent blockchain platforms.



Solana has emerged as one of the biggest competitors for Ethereum, and its developers remain focused on attracting blockchain and decentralized application (dApp) builders. As a result, SOL has seen impressive gains over time, jumping by 3% in the past 24 hours to hit a price of $46.2. Looking to buy Solana? Solana is a prominent blockchain network. The network remains a fundamental layer for NFTs, and it is expected to be a major part of Web3 and the internet’s future. We expect an increase in SOL adoption over time.

Rounding out our list of the best NFT and Web3 coins to buy is CHZ – the native token for Chiliz.



Chiliz is an exciting blockchain platform that enables sports and entertainment brands to engage their fans with collectibles and other avenues. Whether you’d like to build fan tokens or NFTs, Chiliz allows you to do so easily.

The platform’s CHZ token currently trades at $0.11, a 3.07% price increase in the past 24hours.

Chiliz has been doing a lot of development work. Last month, the platform launched Jalapeno – the second phase of its Scoville testnet. The upgrade will bring several new features, including PeperSwap – which will offer a decentralised exchange and fan token survey feature for brands looking to engage with their fans.

– JALAPENO starts! ️

✅ DEX: PepperSwap

✅ Fan Token Test Surveys

⚡️ $CHZ pic.twitter.com/eqXPk1HeIT

— Chiliz ($CHZ) – Powering Socios.com ⚡ (@Chiliz) May 17, 2022

One of the best ways to refine your investment strategy is by exploring high-value but profitable crypto projects to invest in. While the NFT and Web3 spaces remain in their infancy, the entry of more projects into these spaces opens up opportunities for investors. If you’re looking for the best NFT and Web3 coin to buy right now, we recommend LBLOCK.

Note that the content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This website is free for you to use but we may receive commission from the companies we feature on this site.

