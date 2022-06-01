Mark Cuban says that crypto is ‘going through the lull’ that the early internet saw — here are 3 simple ways to bet on a big bounce – Yahoo Finance

Ads

In recent months, many new crypto investors have learned a hard lesson: Prices don’t always go up.

For instance, Bitcoin — the largest cryptocurrency in the world — is down 37% year to date and 57% below its all-time high of $68,990 in November 2021.

While sentiment is far from bullish these days, billionaire investor Mark Cuban’s recent comments might cheer up crypto enthusiasts.

“Crypto is going through the lull that the internet went through,” writes the Shark Tank star and Dallas Mavericks owner in a tweet.

“After the initial surge of exciting apps, NFTs, DeFi, P2E, we saw the imitation phase as chains subsidized the movement of those apps to their chains (ala bandwidth and storage subsidies by startups in the 2000s).”

Not all companies are the same. In the crypto arena, Cuban expects the winning players to be those that “use smart contracts to improve business productivity and profitability.”

If you don’t want to pick individual winners and losers in the crypto world, you can still get exposure to the space through ETFs.

Here’s a look at three of them.

Sign up for our MoneyWise newsletter to receive a steady flow of actionable ideas from Wall Street's top firms.

Blockchain is more than just bitcoin. To get exposure to leading players in the segment, consider Global X Blockchain ETF.

The fund invests in businesses that are solidly positioned for the increasing adoption of blockchain technology. They include crypto miners, digital asset transaction technologists and developers of blockchain applications.

Global X Blockchain ETF’s portfolio currently consists of 27 stocks, with the top five holdings being Marathon Digital Holdings (11.0%), Riot Blockchain (10.9%), Coinbase Global (9.4%), Galaxy Digital Holdings (8.1%) and Northern Data (6.5%).

The ETF has an expense ratio of 0.5%.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF aims to replicate the performance of the Indxx Blockchain Index. The index is made up of companies that are either actively using, investing in, or developing products that benefit from blockchain technology.

The ETF holds 103 stocks, making it one of the more diversified funds in the space.

While most blockchain ETFs focus on the U.S., LEGR gives investors access across the globe. In fact, the U.S. represents just 34.9% of the fund’s geographical exposure.

LEGR also has geographic exposure to China (11.5%), Germany (8.5%), India (7.4%), France (5.4%), the U.K. (5.0%) and Switzerland (3.0%) among others.

LEGR’s expense ratio is 0.65%.

If you simply want to invest in large cryptocurrencies, Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund is worth a look.

The fund tracks an index made up of the 10 largest crypto assets weighted by market capitalization. Because cryptocurrencies are often highly volatile, the index is rebalanced monthly to stay up to date with the rapidly changing market prices.

The fund’s five largest holdings are Bitcoin (63.7%), Ethereum (27.9%), Cardano (2.0%), Solana (2.0%) and Polkadot (1.4%).

BITW has a relatively high expense ratio of 2.5%.

Sign up for our MoneyWise newsletter to receive a steady flow of actionable ideas from Wall Street's top firms.

Goldman Sachs likes these 3 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 7.6% — in a manic market, locking down a growing income stream makes sense

JPMorgan says this is the only sector seeing 'quality, growth and momentum scores' improve all at the same time

Warren Buffett just said he doesn’t own bitcoin because ‘it isn’t going to do anything’ — he’d rather own these 2 tangible assets instead

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.

The Basel committee cited recent turmoil in pushing ahead with its plans, which previously saw opposition from major lenders like JPMorgan Chase.

Shares of lithium production company Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) tumbled in Tuesday trading to close down 7.8% from Friday's close. You can blame Goldman Sachs for that. A 2019 spinoff from chemicals company FMC, Livent isn't the world's biggest lithium producer, but it's a sizable "tier 2" kind of a company that did $420 million in sales last year — but just barely broke even.

Despite being not yet operational, and having no revenue to its name (much less profits), Lithium Americas stock has had a terrific run as investors bid up lithium assets in anticipation of booming demand for the metal, which is used to make the batteries that power electric vehicles. With lithium currently priced at $60,000 a ton, Goldman sees that slipping 10% to $54,000 later this year — a pothole that precedes a bigger fall off a cliff. By next year, the banker believes, lithium prices will average just $16,000, a staggering 73% decline from present-day prices.

Burry’s not bullish. But he’s beginning to nibble.

Yahoo Finance Live looks at several stocks tied to leading industry stories, including how Chinese stocks are recovering from China's COVID lockdowns.

Although there are a lot of successful strategies to make money on Wall Street, riding Warren Buffett's coattails has, arguably, been one of the most profitable for the past 57 years. Since the Oracle of Omaha, as Buffett has come to be known, became CEO of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, he's overseen the creation of close to $695 billion for his company's shareholders, and has led Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an annual average return of 20.1%. In other words, when Warren Buffett buys shares of a publicly traded company, Wall Street and investors rightly take notice.

Growth stocks have been pummeled in the recent market sell-off as rising interest rates and fears of an economic slowdown hit investor sentiment hard. For a long-term investor, though, such periods of correction also offer some of the best opportunities to find growth stocks that could become huge winners in the next decade or so, given their business growth potential. Here are three such growth stocks that look like winners in the making.

Amazon shares moved higher Wednesday, potentially extending their recent winning streak to a sixth consecutive session, ahead of an end-of-week stock split for the world's biggest online retailer. Amazon said shareholders approved the 20-for-1 split, which was first made public in March, in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing last Friday. Amazon said shareholders of record on May 24 will receive 19 extra shares of the group for each one held.

Having built itself into a major North American steel player, Cleveland-Cliffs is ready for this massive headwind.

Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith examines what to expect from GameStop's earnings report tomorrow.

Most energy stocks have a modest valuation and a decent dividend yield — offering solid value to investors fleeing the lofty valuations and dividend-free zone of the high-growth technology sector. Murphy Oil is an independent oil and gas producer founded in 1950 and headquartered in Houston, Texas. Murphy's operations are based across three regions: Western Canada, Texas, and The Gulf of Mexico.

Technology companies that provide a real value for the economy will stand apart from those that benefited from pandemic-era hype.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. ("Aurora" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, has announced today the closing of its previously announced bought deal offering of units of the Company (the "Units") for gross proceeds of approximately US$172.5 million (the "Offering"). The Company sold approximately 70.4 million Units at a price of US$2.45 per Unit, including approximately 9.2 million Units sold pursuant to the exercise in full of th

U.S stocks rose early Wednesday as Wall Street entered a fresh month of trading.

Grantham remains ultra bearish. But this trio may offer some protection.

Forget the old adage "sell and May and go away." Any time is a good time to buy dividend stocks. That's true even when the stock market is highly volatile — as it is now. There are two important prerequisites, though.

While the blue-chip-heavy Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 11% from its all-time high, the growth-tilted Nasdaq Composite is officially in a bear market, having fallen 27% from its previous high. Adding some growth stocks to your nest egg can grow your money a little faster over time. Three Motley Fool contributors recently selected three top stocks that could rebound strongly once the dust clears.

Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss a note from S&P Global that suspended its full-year forecast for the bond market.

The tobacco company could be left scrambling as a recent merger has the potential to elevate its competition.

Investors slapping a few dollars down on DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) stock Tuesday didn't make the best pick. Tuesday morning, Citigroup's Jason Bazinet gave his DraftKings price target a 20% haircut. In his new research note on the company, Bazinet wrote that his modification is based on a slight decline in DraftKings' active accounts, and a lower target enterprise value per account.

source