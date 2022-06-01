Streamline Remote Work With a Refurbished Apple iPad Mini 4 – Entrepreneur

Ads

Signing out of account, Standby…

These iPads are on sale for more than half off.

The working world has changed dramatically over the past few years and while not everything seems to be permanent, remote work sure isn’t going anywhere. If you’re enjoying working remotely, you may find some new challenges as the world opens for business travel. Namely, how do you be as productive as you’d like when you’re at the airport or in transit?

One great option is to invest in a tablet. Now’s a great time to shop because an Apple iPad mini 4, 128GB (Refurbished: WiFi + 4G Unlocked) & Accessories Bundle is on sale for a limited time.

The Apple iPad mini 4 is the 2019 iPad model and gives you laptop power in a device that’s only a little larger than a smartphone at 7.9″. It comes pre-installed with iOS 15 and runs on a 1.5GHz Apple A8 processor allowing you to seamlessly stream video, take calls, and work with a ton of windows and files open at once. Plus, the multi-touch feature allows you to navigate between apps and screens with the touch of a finger.

The iPad mini 4 is uniquely suited for working on the go with a 1.2MP FaceTime HD camera for conference calls and an 8MP iSight camera to capture any physical documents you need to share. It offers 128GB of onboard storage for your files and Wi-Fi, 4G, and Bluetooth 4.2 offer seamless connections to the internet or external devices. Even the battery life is optimized for up to ten hours for those long days of travel.

With this special offer, you’ll get the iPad mini 4 as well as pre-installed tempered glass, a snap-on plastic case, a UL certified wall charger, a Lightning cable, and the original Apple box despite it being a refurbished device. Right now, you can get an Apple iPad mini 4, 128GB (Refurbished: WiFi + 4G Unlocked) & Accessories Bundle for 60 percent off $729 at just $289.99. Get it in space gray or silver.

Prices subject to change.

This Founder Wanted to Infuse a Marshmallow With Chocolate, for a Better S’More. He Had No Idea How Hard That Would Be.

Why Your Franchise Depends on Strong Unit Economics, and 5 Ways to Strengthen Them

3 Reasons Espresso Could Be Your Shortcut to Productivity (It Works for Elon Musk)

Lessons I Learned After Everything Went Wrong in My Business

How This First-Time Author Turned His Coaching Experience Into a No. 1 Bestseller for Kids

The Future of Startups Lives Outside of Silicon Valley: Here’s Why

The CEO of GoDaddy’s Secret to Creating a Culture of Experimentation

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

John Rampton

Subscribe to our Newsletter

The latest news, articles, and resources sent to your inbox.

I understand that the data I am submitting will be used to provide me with the above-described products and/or services and communications in connection therewith.

Read our privacy policy for more information.

Copyright © 2022 Entrepreneur Media, Inc. All rights reserved.

Entrepreneur® and its related marks are registered trademarks of Entrepreneur Media Inc.

Successfully copied link

source