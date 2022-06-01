"Proof of Assets" Wallet for DOGE, XRP Finally Added by Binance – U.Today

Ads

While Binance has added a “proof of assets” wallet for Dogecoin on BNB Chain, DOGEBSC remains among the most popular smart contracts.

Twitter user @mishaboar has shared the news that the proof of assets wallet with DOGE that backs the DOGE-BSC supply on Binance has finally appeared, as promised by the head of the exchange, Changpeng Zhao, on May 16.

Now, the Dogecoin community will be able to see that DOGE on the BNB Chain (formerly known as Binance Smart Chain, BSC) is indeed fully backed by the original meme cryptocurrency.

More than 649,132 addresses on Binance Smart Chain hold wrapped DOGE.

The wallet contains 1,400,000,000 Dogecoin that back wrapped DOGE on BSC. Apart from that, proof of assets wallets have been added for all other wrapped tokens – Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, etc.

Indeed, @Binance finally added a link to a #Dogecoin wallet containing Proof of Assets for for their BSC-Doge.

Thanks, first of all, to the #Dogecoin community. And thank you @cz_binance for finally acting.

A few early notes about this.https://t.co/stK5JJjRut

WhaleStats platform has reported that DOGE-BSC is now among the top 10 most used smart contracts on the BNB Chain (BSC). Apart from Dogecoin, this list includes BabyDoge and other altcoins.

JUST IN: $HVT @HyperVerse6 once again a MOST USED smart contract among top 100 #BSC whales in 24hrs 🐳

We’ve also got $DOGE, $GHC, $FAME, #SpacePi & #BabyDoge on the list 👀

Whale leaderboard: https://t.co/0SYnjw0xQs#HVT #whalestats #babywhale #BBW pic.twitter.com/uafgDzaxeF

Overall, the top 100 BSC whales’ wallets now hold $16,863,114 in DOGE, which is 1.19% of their portfolio. The most popular meme coins wrapped on BSC are also included in the top 10 list of small cap holdings with an average amount of 1,952,203 DOGE held by investors.

