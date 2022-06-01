How to View Instagram Stories (Without Letting Them Know) – Gotechtor

Ads

Instagram is a popular social media app with more than a billion users worldwide. One of its most attractive features is “Instagram Stories”. You can post photos or videos in the form of an Instagram story that your followers or anyone can view if you’ve made all your stories publicly available.

Now, as a part of Instagram’s security feature, users can see exactly who viewed and engaged with their stories. But what about if you want to view someone’s Instagram stories anonymously?

Fortunately, there are a few ways to bypass this security measure. We will show you a few handy tips that will let you view Instagram stories without anyone knowing.

Here are all the tips you’ll learn about in this guide. Without further ado, let’s check them out.

It is best to kick off our list with the simplest method for viewing Instagram stories anonymously. This method involves using a well-known feature available on all Android devices, i.e. the Airplane Mode.

In a nutshell, Airplane Mode cuts off cellular, wireless, and Bluetooth connections. So, all wireless transmission functions will be turned off.

However, you can use Airplane Mode for many different reasons such as secretly viewing Instagram stories. The instructions below will walk you through the steps.

1. Launch the Instagram app on your Android mobile and log in.

2. After that, wait a few seconds for Instagram stories to load.

3. Then, swipe down to use the Quick Access Panel and activate the Airplane mode/Flight Mode.

4. Now, go back to Instagram and view the stories.

As the Instagram stories are already loaded and then you turned off the internet. You will be able to view the stories but the app won’t register you as a viewer. This is a simple method but you need to be very careful. It is easy to slip up.

After watching the stories, you have to close the app and remove it from the recently used apps before disabling the Airplane mode. Otherwise, you may get registered as a viewer, as soon as your device is connected to the internet.

This is another hack. If careful, maybe you will be able to peek into the contents of the Instagram story without revealing your identity. Also, this hack works best with Insta stories with photos.

This method may not be very reliable but it has worked for some users. Just make the transition to the previous story very carefully and slowly.

Also, try not to go back to the previous story all the way. Otherwise, Instagram will register you as a viewer.

Now, this is probably the most effective way to view Instagram stories secretly. Especially, if you are trying to view stories from a private account. So, let’s take a deep dive into the steps.

1. Download the Story Saver app on your Android mobile from the Google Play Store.

2. Next, launch the app and you will be asked to log in with your Instagram account.

3. After logging into the Story Saver app via your Instagram account, you will see a list of Insta account that you follow, including private accounts.

4. Now, tap on the account name whose story you want to view secretly.

5. After tapping on the account name, you will be able to see all the photos and videos posted via Instagram stories. Just tap and hold on to the photo or video to watch it secretly.

Additionally, you will be able to download the stories anonymously using Story Saver.

This is the final trick and it is pretty simple. Create a new Instagram account to discretely view someone’s stories.

But there are a few regulations you have to maintain so you don’t accidentally reveal your identity through the new profile.

1. While creating the new account, you have to be very careful about the info you are providing. None of the info should trace back to your original Instagram account.

2. If the Instagram account whose story you want to view secretly is public, then we recommend following the said account.

Otherwise, it would seem pretty suspicious if the user of that account sees someone who is checking out every story but not following.

3. If the account whose story you want to view is private, then it is obvious that you have to follow that account. So, try to make your new account look as legit as possible.

In retrospect, using the Story Saver app is the best method to view Instagram stories without them knowing. It’s convenient and you also get the added advantage of checking out stories posted by private accounts as well.

But that doesn’t make the other methods less handy. Sure, using Story Saver would be great. Then again, if your requirement is limited and just using a trick will get the job done, then why not!

Still, the choice is up to you. But no matter what method you choose, you’ll be able to view someone’s Instagram stories without getting caught.

