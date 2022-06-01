Bold Badgers NFT Price Analysis & Untold Story Explained – Infostor magazine

Ads

Home / NFTs / Bold Badgers NFT Price Analysis & Untold Story Explained

The creators are all set to reveal the untold story of Mustelidae with their Bold Badgers NFT collection. These impeccable 10,000 unique avatars are your one-way ticket to a world of awesomeness filled with like-minded people looking to make a mark in the metaverse. Unlike any other NFT collection, the Bold Badgers NFT depicts the story of an oblivious species and bring them closer to humankind.

With exciting plans for Bold Badgers NFT roadmap, the team has organized different events and collaborations most are unaware of. This article will provide users a walkthrough of different aspects like Bold Badgers NFT rarity, mint price, floor price, and where to buy bold badgers NFT from. Therefore, let’s dive deep into the world of Mustelidae!

Bold Badgers NFT Total Items – 10000 handcrafted avatars

Bold Badgers Total Owners – 2410

Bold Badgers NFT Floor Price – 1.76 SOL

Bold Badgers Volume Traded – 216.80K SOL

Source: Solanart.io ( as of May 31st, 2022)

The Bold Badgers NFT collection sets the premise by building their burrows in the metaverse. Based on the Solana blockchain, the NFT collection is specially handcrafted by the team members to optimize the NFT quality providing a superior touch to the artwork. With every Bold Badger NFT, the holder gets an exclusive passage to the squad opening innumerable benefits to being discussed.

With the Bold Badgers Solana NFT, creators want to message the audience that these omnivorous creatures are crawling out of their burrows. Their loud voice is an invitation to all those unaware of their presence.

After months of effort in crafting the avatars, the Bold Badgers NFT collection is all ready to be launched during mid-2021. As the dates are near, the team will reveal different attributes related to the project, which primarily reveals the roadmap ahead. Similarly, people waiting for the whitelist can capitalize on the same.

Must read: Chimpers NFT Price & Everything About Chimpers Genesis

Bold Badgers NFT is a mission with vital objectives set by the team. As the collection lands in the metaverse, users can find attributes related to different famous personalities rewarding the owner with 20 SOL at the same time. As the team successfully shares the words with the world out there, they will focus on the integral components to strengthen the Bold Badgers community.

With different contests and merchandise in hand, the Bold Badgers NFT community will get an equal opportunity to participate in the same. The team hasn’t shared any plans for airdrops yet, but users can expect the same in the future.

Once the community is prepared, the team, along with the members, will move forward to decide the future of this project. Unlike other projects, the Bold Badgers Solana NFT provides members an equal vote in the decision-making process. Currently, the team is focused on unleashing Badger Wars based on a P2E model.

With every avatar being handcrafted by the team, the authenticity of this project touches the sky. This uniquely curated Bold Badgers collection is based on 170 Rarity traits, including outfits, headwear, furs, and others. While most of the NFTs are based on the same, users can expect to find rarer pieces in the collection hidden deep inside the burrow.



As the collection is prepared to be launched on 18th August 2021, the users must be well aware of the Bold Badgers mint price. The Bold Badgers team sets a fixed mint cost of 5 SOL exclusive of the gas fee. All the Bold Badgers NFT will be available to the public irrespective of their rarity. Once the minting process is completed, the user can check his allotted avatar in his wallet attached.

Since the Bold Badgers NFT collection launch, the project has unlocked a total sales volume of 216.69K SOL. With a total of 10000 Bold Badgers NFT on the market, the collection is owned by 2410 users. The team is preparing to launch the second wave of Badgers, which will surely affect the current sales volume.

As of May 31st, 2022, the Bold Badgers NFT floor price is set at 1.76SOL. With huge trading during the mint period, NFTs with higher Bold Badgers have listed up to 99K SOL and are still available on the secondary marketplace. The Bold Badgers NFT price is expected to range between 1.81 and 99K SOL.

The project saw huge trading during the mint period and is all prepared to expect another with the launch of their second collection. The Bold Badgers NFT price is expected to have huge upside potential as more news is revealed related to the same. Similarly, users who have been going for Bold Badger’s staking can explore the upcoming opportunities as it unveils their potential.

Also read: Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT » Know Mint Price VS Floor Price & Volume

While the mint process is over, users can still access the Bold Badgers NFT collection by visiting secondary marketplaces. Solanart.io is the official market partner of the project, and therefore, all the NFTs will be listed there.

Currently, the team has an incomparable way to reduce the fees on these artworks. As a user buys more NFTs, he will have to pay less in the fee. With 20 NFTs in the purchase, a user would have to pay 0 fees. To unlock such offers, users would have to go for Bold Badgers staking as described by the team.

Bold Badgers NFT is an exciting way to enter the metaverse. The team has incomparably prepared the roadmap as they plan to introduce the P2E model. Users must stick around and explore the different possibilities that the team will introduce.

This article is published by Infostor.com (c). If you are looking for upcoming NFTs, Check our NFT Drops Page on Twitter.

Disclaimer: Infostor has no affiliation or relationship with any NFT projects or events unless explicitly stated otherwise. None of the information you read on Infostor should be taken as investment advice.

Krishna Saraogi is a finance graduate from St. Xaviers’ College, Kolkata. With a keen interest in finance, he has set the stepping stone in the crypto industry. With prior trading and research knowledge from the stock market, the do’s and don’ts of the crypto world is a journey to explore with him. Let’s discover the future through his eyes!

InfoStor is a high-quality web portal for beginners & advanced users to stay updated with the growing trend in the technology and finance industry.

Copyright © 2022 Infostor

source