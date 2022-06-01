Bot Known for Outperforming Crypto Markets Reveals Portfolio Allocations As Bitcoin and Ethereum Rise – The Daily Hodl

A bot with a reputation for profitability is revealing the latest results of a crypto portfolio survey taken on Real Vision Exchange.
The Real Vision bot recently shared a bar graph illustrating how investors are currently most interested in leading crypto assets Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) as well as stablecoin USD Coin (USDC).
“Latest results of the RealVision Exchange crypto survey. Bitcoin has taken the lead ahead of Ethereum. Risk appetite remains low.
Percentage of participants who voted for overweight:
Also included in the top five are Ethereum competitors Cardano (ADA) and Avalanche (AVAX), though investors say they are significantly less overweight on the layer-1 blockchains than the top three.
The Real Vision bot also recently revealed its allocations on global markets, highlighting a slight increase in Bitcoin holdings.
“Interesting allocation in the RealVision crypto portfolio. Slight increase in Bitcoin and gold, reduction of equity exposure. Still very much long [US dollar], despite [Raoul Pal] not being bullish on it anymore. The Bot seems to have picked this up already last week”
Compared to the Real Vision survey portfolio weights, the bot allocates 7% more to Bitcoin than the average surveyed investor. The bot is also less invested in the US dollar while allocating more weight to gold than the average surveyed investor.
