Russian Users Of Equipment and Services Sold By Foreign Exited Suppliers Start To Issue Class Action Lawsuits In Damages – Russia Briefing

The fairly obvious has begun to occur as a sanctions byproduct – Russian domestic buyers of foreign equipment sold to them in Russia in good faith are now starting to issue claims for damages when those suppliers have abruptly left the market rendering their purchases compromised.

The latest in what can be expected to become a long line of law suits has just occurred with Sony, whose European division, Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe Limited has just been served with a writ on behalf of 28 Russian Playstation users. They are requesting, under a class action suit, damages of 280 million rubles (@ US$4.5 million).

The Russian plaintives are demanding that Sony return access to the PlayStation Store online store of games and applications, as well as return the ability to buy software and games in it, in addition to 280 million rubles in moral compensation.

Sony, along with other American corporations, restricted Russians access to their services and suspended access to their PlayStation Store on March 10. Two days later the company’s management announced that it would cease operations in Russia despite it having received considerable revenues from Russian players and continuing to sell products and services to them on a subscription basis. That equipment, together with subscriptions and services provision has been immediately rendered worthless. Sony have apparently made no attempts to make refunds or compensation.

The class action lawsuit against Sony has been issued to protect the rights of consumers who “paid for, but did not receive the service and / or product, which gives them the right to a refund of the money paid. This makes it possible to demand the recovery of a fine in the amount of 50% of the declared amount of claims, as well as compensation for non-pecuniary damage. Sony have a 91.9% share of the console game market in Russia in a domestic industry with 70 million users and revenues of about US$4 billion. The 28 users suing Sony for US$4.5 million is the tip of the iceberg and could release a flood of claims.

This is the second class-action lawsuit filed by Russian consumers against foreign companies that denied them service in the wake of the Ukrainian conflict. In April, the Khamovnichesky District Court in Moscow registered a class action lawsuit against Netflix from 20 consumers dissatisfied with the abrupt departure of the service. There are about 200,000 Netflix subscribers in Russia, generating for the company, again on subscription basis, individual revenues of between US$9.99 to US$19.99 per month. That will be worth about US$18 to 24 million that Netflix will have taken in annual revenues, in differing stages of contractual obligation. Netflix stopped streaming to Russia on May 27, although they have stated that they ran down all existing Russian subscribers before exiting. Netflix will probably be able to argue they met their customer obligations.

However, US music platform Spotify also shut down operations in Russia on April 11, having signed up 1.5 million premium subscribers at an estimated average of US$135 per annum each, leaving a potentially huge liability. No running down of subscriptions was apparently carried out, with the company saying that they have no ability to repay the subscriptions paid due to sanctions and Russian banks being cut off from SWIFT. (This is only partially true, not all banks have been terminated while streaming services from the US are not sanctioned).

Russian courts however are unlikely to consider claims due to termination of services (Netflix) but would if the contractor has not provided the consumer with services that have previously been paid for (as Sony and Spotify appear to have done). When gaining access to a particular service through an application or website, each user enters into a user agreement, according to which the performer has the right to restrict access, create and change rules, delete accounts at their own discretion. How the lawyers and courts will interpret this, and how this fits in with Russian against US laws as well as consumer protection regulations remains to be seen.

However, the moral obligation is clear. Not being seen to be acting as fair (in contrast to Netflix’s reasonable position) and avoiding repayment of subscriptions as a US prevailing corporate attitude will be noticed elsewhere, and not just in Russia.

Year-end audited accounts are supposed to make provisions for upcoming potential liabilities: it will be a measure of American and European corporate honesty as to whether they include Russian market exit exposures come the end of December this year.



Russia Briefing is written by Dezan Shira & Associates. The firm has 28 offices throughout Eurasia, including China, Russia, India, and the ASEAN nations, assisting foreign investors into the Eurasian region. Please contact Maria Kotova at russia@dezshira.com for Russian investment advisory or assistance with market intelligence, legal, tax and compliance issues throughout Asia.

Dezan Shira & Associates





