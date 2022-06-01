The Morning Watch: Making Moon Knight's Monstrous Battle, The Boys Cast Reacts To Fan Theories & More – /Film

Ads

In this edition, we’ve got an interview with Sean Faden, VFX Supervisor of Marvel Studios “Moon Knight,” all about how they created some of the big battle scenes like Ammit vs. Khonshu. Plus, The cast of “The Boys” gets into some fan theories for the third season. And finally, the “Binging with Babish” channel cooks up a recipe for the famous crab bisque from the “Seinfeld” series.

In our first video today, we’ve got an interview with Sean Faden, VFX Supervisor of Marvel Studios “Moon Knight,” talking all about creating the big battle between Ammit and Khonshu, as well as the invisible jackal fight with Mr. Knight. One of the things he said was important to the team was using as much footage of stunt performers as possible. For instance, he talks about how they shot Khonshu and Ammit actors in costume so they could see how the light fell on them, and what they’d look like in terms of movement. It’s a super cool battle, between a giant crocodile woman and a bird man, and one I never thought I’d see on TV.

In this video, the cast of “The Boys,” including Chace Crawford, Antony Starr, Jensen Ackles, Karen Fukuhara, Laz Alonso, and Jesse T. Usher join Vanity Fair to talk about fan theories for season 3. Are we going to see Stormfront come back? Is Soldier Boy coming to take over for Homelander? Is Billy secretly a supe? Is the Deep the most powerful character in the series? There’s even a little nod to a fan theory that ended up in the show! Also, what’s going on with those Frescas? Do they mean something? See what the cast has to say!

Finally, cast your minds back to a time between 1989 and 1998 when a little show about nothing called “Seinfeld” aired on TV. One particular episode featuring the Soup Nazi and crab bisque has stuck in the mind of the host of the YouTube channel “Binging with Babish.” Today he’s making the famous crab bisque that is so good that it causes Jerry and George to fight. Though there are no instructions or information on the recipe, we’ve got one here. It somehow involves chicken wings. I’m a vegetarian so maybe that’s why it doesn’t make sense to me, but hey, maybe that’s normal? Feel free to try it for yourself!

