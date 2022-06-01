$9500 worth of windows stolen from construction site – FOX 4 News Fort Myers WFTX

Ads

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A detective from Lee County Sheriff’s Office Construction Special Investigations Unit is working on finding the person or persons who stole $9500 worth of windows from Timber Creek Community.

The windows were delivered and placed in a house’s open garage around noon on May 24.

The theft happened either on the afternoon or night of May 24 or the morning of May 25.

At about 8:30 a.m. on May 25, a worker went to the house to install the windows. When the worker found no windows in the garage, they tried to contact the window foreman at the construction site, but the foreman was not at the site when the windows went missing.

The foreman learned about the missing windows on June 1.

LCSO said this is one of many construction-related thefts that have happened throughout Lee County.

LCSO said it wants this incident to serve as a reminder to never leave valuables in a home or car unsecured.

