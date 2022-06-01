Can Mehracki (MKI) Keep Up With The Popularity of Shiba Inu (SHIB) And Dogecoin (DOGE)? – TechCabal

Ads

Cryptocurrency is becoming more and more popular, with new currencies emerging all the time. Mehracki (MKI) is a new currency that has recently entered the market and is currently in the presale stage. Showing a lot of potential, can it keep up with the likes of Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE)? Or will it be overshadowed by these more established currencies? Let’s take a closer look at MKI and see how it stands up against its competitors.

Utility tokens are indispensable to the success of projects as the blockchain industry becomes increasingly competitive. Mehracki’s native token, MKI, validates transactions in its ecosystem. It also serves as a unitary exchange of value between customers and tourism businesses. Most meme coin projects don’t give enough rewards to users therefore, the adoption rate is low, but Mehracki has several incentives for adoption. The developer team emphasises that numerous rewards, promotions, and events will be offered to its users.

MKI’s ecosystem is built to provide a simple, interactive, and practical experience. Normally, the popularity of meme coins depends entirely on the hype among the community. However, the usage area of Mehracki is based on real life. The project aims to be the primary means of payment in areas that affect people’s comfort of life, such as tourism and travel. It makes it possible for individuals to travel the world, make accommodations, and enjoy many other shopping options using MKI tokens. With all these new features, the MKI token is the first of its kind.

Tourism and travel businesses often have to work with third-party intermediaries. This is an extremely costly business, which Mehracki aims to fix by offering the opportunity to minimise transaction costs and ensure high speeds. Thus, it will increase the adoption rate of the token to higher levels. Naturally, businesses and tourists do not need to pay any commission to any intermediary.

Shiba Inu is a cryptocurrency that was created to become the most popular meme coin. It has a market cap of over $6.7 billion, making it one of the most valuable cryptocurrencies in the world. The SHIB team believes that the key to its success is its focus on community and its ability to tap into popular culture. For example, Shiba Inu has partnered with popular TikTok influencers to promote its coin. In addition, the team has also created several memes and GIFs featuring the Shiba Inu dog, which have gone viral on social media. Thanks to its creative marketing strategy, Shiba Inu has managed to gain a significant following and become one of the most well-known cryptocurrencies in the world, as well as bringing high profits to its investors.

Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency that was created as a joke. It was created in 2013 by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus to satirise the hype around virtual currencies. Even though it started as a joke, Dogecoin quickly gained traction and its price began to rise. Today, its market cap is over $11 billion, and it is ranked as the 10th largest cryptocurrency (at the time of writing). Whilst its price is much lower than Bitcoin and Ethereum, Dogecoin remains popular due to its low transaction fees and its friendly community and has become one of the most well-known cryptocurrencies in the world.

It’s unclear whether Mehracki will be able to keep up with the popularity of Shiba Inu and Dogecoin as it is in its early stages, however, it does show strong potential to do well. It is best to carry out further research before investing.

Mehracki Token

Join Presale: presale.mehracki.io/register

Website: mehracki.io

Telegram: https://t.me/Mehracki_Official

Keywords: Mehracki, MKI, Shiba Inu, SHIB, Dogecoin, DOGE, Meme coin, Cryptocurrency.

source