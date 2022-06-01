The best Apple Watch deals on Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022 – CBS News

Watch CBS News
By Lily Rose
June 1, 2022 / 2:33 PM / Essentials
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
There’s no need to shop around for the best price on a new Apple Watch: We’ve already done the research.
Contrary to what you may think, your local Apple Store isn’t the best place to buy a new Apple wearable. Instead, you’re best off shopping for everything Apple at Amazon. The online retail giant has all models of the Apple Watch 7 on sale now, ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022, at prices much lower than you’ll find at the Apple Store.
Top products in this article:
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (41mm), $329 (regularly $399)
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + cellular (41 mm), $429 and up (regularly $499)
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (45mm), $359 (regularly $429)
If you’re an Apple iOS-friendly household, then getting an Apple Watch is a no-brainer. The wearable pairs seamlessly with your Apple iPhone, Apple MacBook, Apple iPad and Apple AirPods. And with interchangeable Apple Watch bands, the smartwatch works with wide range of fashion styles, too.
The Apple Watch is on sale right now at Amazon. We found deals on the Apple Watch Series 7, Apple Watch Series 3, Apple Watch SE and more, all ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022.
Keep reading to shop the best Apple Watch deals right now.
Right now, you can save $15 on Amazon on the GPS version of the 41 mm Apple Watch Series 7. At Apple, the model lists for $399 — and up. On Amazon, prices and availability may vary depending on the color of the watch. We also saw a deal on the 41mm watch with GPS and built-in cellular: It’s going for $429 right now — that’s down $70 from the $499 Apple list price.
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (41 mm), $329 (regularly $399)
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + cellular (41 mm), $429 (regularly $499)
The larger, somewhat weightier 45 mm Apple Watch Series 7 is on sale on Amazon for up to $70 off its list price. Again, prices and availability may vary depending on color.
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (45 mm), $359 (regularly $429)
Apple Watch Series 7 (45 mm) GPS + cellular, $459 (regularly $529)
Though it’s not the latest model, the GPS-enabled Apple Watch Series 3 has plenty going for it. It’s water-resistant to 30 meters, monitors your heart rate and even sends you irregular heart rhythm notifications. It works as an altimeter, and has an emergency SOS feature that’ll allow you to alert your emergency contacts when necessary.
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42 mm), $199 (reduced from $229)
The water-resistant Apple Watch SE boasts a Retina display that’s 30% larger than one offered by the Series 3.
Apple Watch SE GPS (40 mm), $249 (reduced from $279)
The predecessor of the Apple Watch Series 7, the Apple Watch Series 6 comes in two cases sizes: 40mm and 44mm (versus 41mm and 45 mm for the Series 7). Its always-on display is brighter than that of the less-expensive Apple Watch 3.
The Series 6 comes in several colors, and you can choose between cases made of aluminum, stainless steel or titanium.
Apple itself no longer sells the Apple Watch Series 6, and you’ll be hard-pressed to find a brand-new, in-package model that’s cheaper than Amazon’s price on the state-of-the-art Apple Watch Series 7. But if you’re willing to go for a refurbished watch, then you can find Apple Watch Series 6 deals on Amazon. Prices may vary by color.
Apple Watch Series 6 GPS (40 mm, refurbished), $244 and up (reduced from $430)
Don’t forget to accessorize! Your Apple Watch band doesn’t have to be boring. It can reflect your personal style. Check out these Apple Watch bands on sale at Amazon now.
This official Apple Watch band is made with soft, buttery Granada leather. It features a durable, stretch-resistant layer that Apple says is the same material NASA used to make the landing airbags for the Mars rover spacecraft.
The watch band is compatible with 42 mm and 44 mm Apple Watch models.
Apple Watch modern buckle band, $149
This breathable sports watch band has a hook-and-loop fastener for easy adjustment. This official Apple Watch accessory comes in six colors, and works with 41 mm and 45 mm cases. Only select colors are on sale.
Apple Watch sport loop band, $46 (regularly $49)
Grab a five-pack of these super-affordable, Apple Watch-compatible silicone bands to switch up your smartwatch look anytime. The bands come in four sizes, and seven colors. Be sure to check the coupon box to save an extra $3.
Oyodss Apple Watch bands (5-pack), $9 after coupon (reduced from $20)
Shop more on sale Apple tech at Amazon right now.
Just about anyone will love these budget-minded Apple AirPods. They’re not the latest model, but they’re still one of the most sought-after earbud models on the market.
Retailing for $159 at Apple, they’re on sale at Amazon right now for $100. These AirPods boast more than 24 hours total listening time (with the wireless charging case), a foolproof, one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection (for full immersion when consuming movies and music).
Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $100 (reduced from $159)
The latest generation of Apple AirPods are a nice upgrade over the second-generation model. They support 3D spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. You get more listening time, too — up to 30 hours with the included MagSafe charging case.
Apple AirPods (3rd generation): $150 (reduced from $179)
Upgrade your old AirPods to the Apple AirPods Pro. Compared to older models, these AirPods fit active noise cancelation technology, water resistance and hearing health tracking in a more-compact, better-fitting design. They’re also lauded for their great sound quality. But all this quality comes at a steep price — specifically $250. That’s why the deal we found at Amazon is a big deal.
Now at $180, the Apple AirPods Pro are a great deal for those with some flexibility in their budget.
Apple AirPods Pro, $180 (reduced from $249)
Bluetooth-enabled Apple AirTags will help you keep track of important items. Stick one on your luggage, your pet, your wallet or some other thing, and then track where it’s at from your MacBook, Apple Watch or other device. The replaceable battery lasts for up to one year.
You’ll save $10 over Apple’s pricing when you buy a four-pack of Apple AirTags at Amazon.
Apple AirTag (4 pack), $89 (reduced from $99)
Apple AirTag (1-pack), $29
The Apple MagSafe Battery Pack magnetically attaches to your iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro, providing a portable, wireless phone charge. If need be, your MagSafe Battery Pack and iPhone can be charged at the same time. Listed at $99 at Apple, you can save nearly $20 by buying it on Amazon, and get it for $80.
Apple MagSafe Battery Pack, $80 (regularly $99)
Amazon has announced that it will hold its annual Amazon Prime Day sale in July 2022. While an exact date has not been announced, traditionally, Amazon holds its Prime Day event in mid-to-late July. If this scheduling holds true, it would suggest that Prime Day 2022 will be held Monday, July 18 through Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
Be sure to check back here for the latest info on the Amazon Prime Day 2022 dates.
Still not sure if Amazon Prime is right for you? Learn more about Amazon Prime by tapping the button below.
Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month
We think Amazon Prime Day 2022 is going to have some great deals, but you don’t have to wait until the end of July to find them. Amazon is slashing prices on a bunch of products right now. Here are all of our Amazon Prime Day deal roundups:
First published on May 6, 2022 / 3:04 PM
The gunman died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.
Charles Booker is running a long-shot campaign to unseat incumbent GOP Sen. Rand Paul in November.
Tesla CEO says employees who don’t show up to the electric car maker’s offices will be assumed to have resigned.
Heard could file for bankruptcy, but would still be on the hook for punitive damages, an attorney said.
The judge said state law caps punitive damages at $350,000, meaning Depp’s award would total $10.35 million.
Even those who cheer Europe’s embargo on Russian energy predict short-term price shocks for nations and consumers.
“I think I was wrong then about the path that inflation would take,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told CNN.
Airlines scuttled more than 2,500 flights across the U.S. during the holiday weekend. Here’s what happened.
The white-hot demand for U.S. workers cooled a bit in April, though the number of unfilled jobs remains high.
More Americans say the cost of gasoline will impact their summer travel plans than COVID-19 rates, new survey finds.
Formula manufacturers said they alerted retailers of a looming shortage in February.
Charles Booker is running a long-shot campaign to unseat incumbent GOP Sen. Rand Paul in November.
The move will erase debt for more than 560,000 borrowers.
When asked Friday if he would call a special legislative session, Abbott said “all options are on the table” and he said he believed ultimately that laws would be passed.
Sandberg, the chief operating officer, has been Zuckerberg’s number 2 for 14 years.
Clinical health psychologist Dr. Natalie Datillo explains how patients can make connections to reduce pain and increase mobility.
Formula manufacturers said they alerted retailers of a looming shortage in February.
President Biden met with baby formula manufacturers, pressing them on what they’re doing to improve supply. Even as the U.S. airlifts formula from overseas, it’s just a fraction of what the U.S. needs to feed millions of children. Nancy Chen reports.
Kids younger than 5 are one step closer to being eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Pfizer applied for emergency use authorization for kids 6 months to 5 years old — the only age group vaccines are not yet approved for. Nikki Battiste reports.
“The great Peanut Butter shortage of 2022 continues,” proclaims theme park eatery in explaining holes in menu.
The plant stretches 111.847 miles and is at least 4,500 years old.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has caused “devastating consequences for children at a scale and speed not seen since World War II,” U.N. says
Extreme weather events fueled by climate change have already forced hundreds of thousands of people around the world out of their homes.
Even hardened police have been taken aback by the gruesomeness of this killing spree.
Cultural changes brought by everything from rock and roll to mass immigration have transformed the U.K. over the past 70 years, but if the queen herself has changed, there’s little sign of it.
The judge said state law caps punitive damages at $350,000, meaning Depp’s award would total $10.35 million.
The licensing company that controls his name and image is ordering Sin City chapel operators to stop using him in themed ceremonies, a newspaper reports. And that’s leaving chapels all shook up.
Korean pop supergroup BTS visited the White House on Tuesday to discuss ending anti-asian violence on the last day of Asian American and Pacific Islanders heritage month. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O’Keefe reports.
The United Kingdom and its 14 Commonwealth realms are marking the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s ascension to the throne.
K-pop group BTS went to the White House on Tuesday, the last day of AANHPI Heritage Month, to talk about Asian inclusion and representation as well as the rise in anti-Asian hate.
Sheryl Sandberg is stepping down as the chief operating officer at Facebook’s parent company, Meta. She has been with the social media company for 14 years and will continue to serve on the company’s board.
Sandberg, the chief operating officer, has been Zuckerberg’s number 2 for 14 years.
Boston Children’s Hospital was attacked in the summer of 2021 and investigators were able to identify and repel the threat.
New details are emerging about possible warning signs in the weeks leading up to the May 24 shooting at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The 18-year-old shooter reportedly had a history of harassing and threatening teenage girls online, particularly on the social media app Yubo. CBS News tech reporter Dan Patterson has more.
The Texas law, championed by conservatives, aimed to keep social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter from censoring users based on their viewpoints.
More than 6 million Californians are under new water restrictions as of June 1. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California made an urgent call for a 35% reduction in water use, as nearly the entire state is under severe drought. CBS’s Elaine Quijano spoke with Adel Hagekhalil, the water supplier’s general manager, about how these new rules will affect people’s lives.
Millions of people in southern California are facing new water restrictions thanks to a megadrought crippling the Southwest. But southern Nevada has been conserving water for years. The area’s latest move is to tear out all non-functional grass to save nearly 10 billion gallons of water. CBS News senior environmental correspondent Ben Tracy reports.
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope could soon provide some answers about other planets in the far reaches of the Milky Way. Assistant astronomer at the Space Telescope Science Institute Néstor Espinoza speaks with CBS News anchor Lana Zak about the what scientists hope to learn from these other planets.
Some sang “We will, we will stop you!” to the tune of Queen’s 1977 rock anthem “We will rock you.” Some glued themselves to their seats.
No non-American has ever touched down on the lunar surface, and Japan has previously said it hopes to achieve a Moon landing by the end of this decade.
Police in Tulsa, Oklahoma, say a gunman killed 4 people at Saint Francis Hospital before dying of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Watch a briefing from local officials on the investigation.
The gunman died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.
The 25-count indictment also contains charges of murder and attempted murder as a hate crime and weapons possession.
Jacob Albarado was in his barber’s chair when both men got text messages about the shooting unfolding at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
Hinckley, now 67, shot Reagan as the president was exiting a Washington hotel on March 30, 1981.
The contracts are valued at up to $3.5 billion.
“Amateur and professional astronomers around the world have been tracking its spectacular disintegration for years,” NASA said.
A successful fueling test will clear the way for the moon rocket’s first test flight as early as August.
SpaceX launched 59 small payloads while Boeing wrapped up its Starliner space station flight
For the first time, two U.S. astronaut ferry ships, from two different vendors are docked at space station.
One of these shows could be your next binge obsession.
Looking for something fresh to watch? Here are the top films available on the streaming platform.
Find out which U.S. metropolis took the top spot on Orkin’s latest “Rattiest Cities” list.
Donald Trump, Barack Obama, George W. Bush – how do the presidents of our era compare with those who came before?
With compensation reaching up to nearly $10,000 per month, these internships are big deals.
Sir Paul McCartney and best-selling author Tina Brown reflect on the queen’s unprecedented reign. The special airs on the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 2 on CBS, and will be streaming on Paramount +.
Police in Tulsa, Oklahoma, say a gunman killed 4 people at Saint Francis Hospital before dying of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Watch a briefing from local officials on the investigation.
According to a new report published by Jones Lang LaSalle, 69% of office workers believe hybrid work will be fundamental to retain the workforce in the future. Cynthia Kantor, the chief client and growth officer at Jones Lang LaSalle, joins CBS News’ Elaine Quijano to discuss.
The Biden administration has announced new trade initiatives with Taiwan to strengthen economic ties, focusing on supply chains, clean energy, labor rights and technology exports. Tensions between Washington and Beijing are already high after President Biden promised to defend Taiwan if it was invaded. Shelley Rigger, a political science professor at Davidson University, joined CBS News’ Elaine Quijano to discuss.
More than 6 million Californians are under new water restrictions as of June 1. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California made an urgent call for a 35% reduction in water use, as nearly the entire state is under severe drought. CBS’s Elaine Quijano spoke with Adel Hagekhalil, the water supplier’s general manager, about how these new rules will affect people’s lives.
Copyright ©2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.
The best Apple Watch deals on Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022 – CBS News
Watch CBS News