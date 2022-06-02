Elon Musk expects to remain at Tesla as long as he is “useful” for the company – Teslarati

Ads

Elon Musk recently confirmed that he intends to stay at Tesla as long as he can provide value for the electric vehicle maker. Musk’s comments were shared during his interview at the Financial Times‘ Future of the Car 2022 Summit.

Musk is a multitasker, so much so that he currently serves as CEO of SpaceX, a company that wants to take humans to Mars; and Tesla, which aims to accelerate the advent of sustainable energy. Amidst his plans to purchase Twitter, however, investor concerns emerged about the possibility of Musk being distracted by the social media company.

The Tesla CEO stated that this would not be the case. When asked how long he expects to stay with the electric vehicle maker, Musk provided a frank response. “As long as I can be useful,” he said.

Musk would be very busy this year. Apart from Tesla’s focus on scaling its operations, SpaceX’s efforts to make headways in its Starship program, as well as The Boring Company and Neuralink’s respective projects, reports have suggested that Musk will be serving as Twitter’s temporary CEO once his buyout of the social media company is finalized later this year.

Just like his other companies, Musk’s targets for Twitter are ambitious. According to a leaked slide deck cited by The New York Times, Musk is looking to increase Twitter’s annual revenues to $26.4 billion by 2028, up from $5 billion last year. The CEO is reportedly targeting almost a billion users for Twitter in 2028 as well.

Considering Tesla’s current projects, Musk would likely stay on as CEO in the years to come. Tesla, after all, is currently looking to scale itself aggressively in the coming years. The company aims to deliver 20 million electric cars annually in 2030, effectively making Tesla the world’s leading automaker. The company has ambitious plans for its energy division as well, and it has shown serious interest in AI programs with products like its humanoid robot, Optimus.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk shared some interesting tidbits about his past political leanings, as…

Tesla Gigafactory Shanghai has effectively reached 70% of its pre-lockdown weekly output levels. The…

Tesla showrooms and other Shanghai businesses are expected to reopen and resume work after…

The Tesla Model 3’s upcoming rival in China, the BYD Seal, exceeded presale expectations,…

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is cracking down on ESG funds (Environmental, Social,…

Copyright © TESLARATI. All rights reserved.

source