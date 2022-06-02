Disney+ Announces Doctor Strange 2 Release Date (But Is It Real?) – The Direct

Ads

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently breaking several records at the box office, largely due to its exclusive theatrical run. This strategy is similar to what Marvel Studios did with other Phase 4 projects (minus Black Widow) such as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Eternals. During its first week, Multiverse of Madness has crossed the $500 million mark, and the film doesn’t appear to be showing any signs of slowing down.

Given that the world is still in a state of health crisis, not everyone has the luxury of going to a movie theater and enjoying the Benedict Cumberbatch-led sequel. As a result, some fans have wondered when the movie will be available to stream on Disney+ and on other major digital platforms.

Now, Multiverse of Madness‘ potential Disney+ release date might have been revealed in a new social media post.

Disney+ Germany’s Instagram account shared a recent post highlighting the June 2022 releases on the streamer, listing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness with a Wednesday, June 22 release date. But there’s a catch…

Notably, this release slate was promptly deleted within minutes after it was posted, leading fans to question if the release date itself was an error.

The Direct reader @DragonSkill01 first shared this information.

Disney’s exclusive theatrical window for its film is 45 days, thus leading fans to believe that after that timeline, the movie will be released on Disney+. However, this wasn’t the case for Shang-Chi and Eternals.

Shang-Chi premiered in US theaters on September 3, 2021, and it was eventually released on the streaming service on Disney+ Day on November 12, 2021. The gap in between those two dates is 70 days, 10 full weeks after its exclusive theatrical run.

The trend continued with Eternals. The Chloé Zhao-directed film began its theatrical run on November 5, 2021, then it arrived on Disney+ on January 12, nearly 10 weeks (68 days) after its theatrical run.

It’s reasonable to assume that the posted date above is an error, meaning that Multiverse of Madness could arrive later than the indicated June 22 release date. In addition, the Disney+ premiere date of the Doctor Strange sequel is notably close to its theatrical release. Although Multiverse of Madness just suffered a huge second-weekend box office drop, it’s safe to say that the film still has legs in the coming weeks to try to surpass the $1 billion mark.

If it is indeed an error, a more believable date for the sequel’s Disney+ premiere could be July 22. The said date is a Friday and it aligns with the usual premiere dates of new movies on the service.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is still playing in theaters worldwide.

