Best iPad Deals for June 2022 – AppleInsider

iPad mini 2021 review: Delightfully small with few caveats
Deals on Apple's iPad lineup include double-digit and triple-digit savings, plus discounts on accessories like the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard.
● iPad Air 5 prices
● iPad 9th Gen prices
● iPad mini 6 prices
● 11-inch iPad Pro prices
● 12.9-inch iPad Pro prices
● Find which iPad is right for you
The best iPad deals for June 2022 include cash discounts on the latest models. Here’s a quick roundup of the sales:
The AppleInsider Apple Price Comparison Guides also provide an in-depth way to compare prices on current and closeout models. Updated throughout the day, the lowest iPad prices are always at your fingertips.
Exclusive promo code discounts are readily available on accessories to complement your iPad, with even Apple’s new Magic Keyboard for 2021 iPad Pros eligible for bonus coupon savings.
There are four major iPad categories to choose from. There is the entry-level 10.2-inch iPad, the mid-range iPad Air 4, the diminutive iPad mini 6, and the iPad Pro. Each has its own advantages over the other, but a lot of crossover in features. All modern iPads run iPadOS, which means they support features like split-screen multitasking, dark mode, and the new home screen design.
The cheapest iPad in the line is not lacking in features. Quite possibly the best value for the price of any Apple product, the 10.2-inch iPad is the perfect option for someone looking for a budget-friendly tablet. This iPad has support for the Smart Keyboard and first-generation Apple Pencil. The smart connector also allows for third-party companies like Logitech to make keyboards that utilize the powered connection.
Some compromises were made to ensure this was the budget level iPad, such as support for the first-gen Apple Pencil instead of the second generation and utilizing the A13 Bionic Chip instead of the A15.
The 10.2-inch iPad starts at $329 with 64GB of storage and has the option to go to 256GB capacity for $479. Cellular costs $130 more on either model. Entry-level iPad deals are regularly available from leading retailers and models are usually discounted for education events or holidays.
Exclusive AppleInsider pricing when you shop through our links at Expercom. Plus, save $10 on AppleCare for the iPad 9th Gen.
The smallest iPad packs a punch and was recently updated in September 2021. Housing the A15 Bionic chip with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, it truly is the whole iPad experience in a tiny form factor. While there is no Smart Keyboard, the Apple Pencil 2 is supported in the 6th Generation. The mini works great as a portable digital notepad or drawing pad, and acts as an amazing e-book reader or gaming device on the go. You’re more likely to read books on this in bed than attempting to balance one of the larger iPads above your head.
You can purchase the iPad mini 6 in four colors; space gray, starlight, pink and purple. It is configurable to have 64GB or 256GB of storage and a cellular option can be added. Retail Wi-Fi iPad mini prices ring in at $499 for the 64GB model and $649 for the 256GB capacity. Add $150 to the total if you want to add cellular to either option, with iPad deals regularly available on the mini 6 as well.
Price with $20 promo code APINSIDER. Plus, $12 off AppleCare with the same code.
From 2013 to 2015, the iPad Air line was the premium flagship in Apple’s iPad line, before the iPad Pro took over, and Apple temporarily retired the Air line. However, after its revival in 2019, the iPad Air still shines with a premium iPad experience that doesn’t quite require pro money.
The 10.9-inch iPad Air 4 that Apple launched in 2020 has a smart connector that fits the 11-inch Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio while supporting the second-generation Apple Pencil. This iPad has a similar frame to the 11-inch iPad Pro. Therefore the same accessories work with this model.
You can purchase the iPad Air 4 in five colors; silver, space gray, green, blue, and rose gold. It is configurable to have 64GB or 256GB of storage, and you can add a cellular option. Retail iPad Air prices come in at $599 for the 64GB Wi-Fi model and $749 for the 256GB Wi-Fi tablet. Add $130 if you want to add cellular to either option.
The iPad Pro is in its fifth-generation and comes in two sizes: 11-inch and 12.9-inch. Apple differs screen technology between the two, but are otherwise identical. They utilize an edge-to-edge design with no Touch ID or home button, but instead use Face ID. The Smart Connector is in the back of the device, and attaches accessories using an array of magnets. Because of this, old accessories do not work with the iPad Pro and requires the updated Apple Pencil.
These premium iPads have the M1 chipset, which make them more powerful than many consumer laptops. Users can configure the iPad Pro with up to 2TB of storage and 16GB of RAM. Combined with the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil, these tablets may be your next primary computer.
The Magic Keyboard attaches via a magnetic cover and a variable viewing position using cantilevered mechanisms. The Apple Pencil features a smaller design with a flat edge, and attaches to the iPad Pro via a magnetic connection that also charges the device. The Magic Keyboard is backward compatible with the 2018 iPad Pro, and the latest Apple Pencil only works on the flat-sided iPad Pro models.
The fifth-generation iPad Pro includes a LiDAR sensor with dual cameras in the rear of the device. The 12MP wide angle camera and 10MP ultra-wide angle camera allow for better image capture and document scanning. The LiDAR allows for instant room scanning for AR use.
The front-facing camera is an ultra-wide camera that utilizes a feature called “Center Stage” to keep people within the frame. The camera will pan and follow the user or multiple people who are within the 122-degree lens view.
The major difference between the 11-inch and 12.9-inch model is a new display type. The larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro has a Liquid Retina XDR display with mini-LED for unmatched contrast and color accuracy. Both models feature Retina resolution with the P3 color gamut and a 120Hz refresh rate.
Retail 11-inch iPad Pro prices start at $799, with additional configurations driving the price upward to $1,449. Apple increased the starting 12.9-inch iPad Pro price point to $1,099, with the two terabyte 5G-enabled model priced at $2,399, but with the best iPad deals found at the top of this page you can easily save up to $175 this June.
