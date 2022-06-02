How to Download New Effects and Lenses for Instagram Stories – Wccftech

Ads

Here’s how you can download new effects and lenses for Instagram Stories on both iPhone and Android right now and make everything awesome.

There are a number of activities people around the world have picked up in the current situation, with crowding up Instagram for the latest and greatest stories and news being one of them. If you are just getting started, and are thinking of giving Instagram Stories a shot, then there is one key thing everyone should know about – downloading new filters and lenses.

Sure, you can make do by snapping a photo using the stock camera app, edit it using Lightroom and then upload it to Stories, there are lots of people out there who want to cut through the middle man and just use the built-in Instagram camera instead. And that built-in camera is actually loaded with a handful of cool features, including a ton of effects and lenses. In today’s tutorial, we will show you how you can download even more effects and lenses so you can make your Instagram Stories stand out from everyone else, and hopefully end up with more interaction from your followers.

If you haven’t already, you can download Instagram for both iPhone and Android for free. Signing up is free, and if you already have a Facebook account then signing is a breeze, too.

Step 1. Launch the Instagram app on your phone.

Step 2. Swipe right on the main page and you will be taken to the Stories viewfinder.



Step 3. At the bottom center you’ll see the shutter button, swipe on it to cycle through different lenses and effects available. But, since we are here to download more, therefore keep on swiping to the left until you see a magnifying glass / search icon like the one below.



Step 4. Tap on the shutter button to open the gallery of effects and lenses.



Step 5. There are a ton of effects and lenses to choose from here and you can try them all before you add them to the camera. Once you have made your choice, tap on the download button on the bottom right hand corner as highlighted in the screenshot below.



Step 6. Tap on the ‘X’ button at the top to go back to the camera view.

Step 7. Swipe through the available lenses and effects you just downloaded and snap away!



That’s it, you have now mastered the art of downloading new lenses and effects for your Instagram Stories. Now it’s entirely up to you how you use them to create the best ever stories and reach out to your followers in fun ways.

