Disney+ Hotstar Indonesia Creating A Local Version Of BBC's “Doctor Foster”. – What's On Disney Plus

Ads

The trend of taking popular series and developing localised versions of them continues, as Disney+ Hotstar Indonesia has ordered a new local version of the BBC series, “Doctor Foster”.

“Doctor Foster” is the story of a trusted GP whose life implodes when she uncovers her husband’s infidelity.

The new version is called “Mendua (Between Two Hearts)” and will consist of eight 45 minute episodes. It is being produced by Screenplay films.

“Mendua” will be directed by Pritagita Arianegara (Surga yang Tak Dirindukan 3) and will star Adinia Wirasti (Critical Eleven), Chicco Jerikho and Tatjana Saphira (Sweet Twenty).

Wicky V Olindo (Gundala) is producing, with Anthony Buncio serving as executive producer/showrunner and Thaleb Wahjudi as coproducer.

Izham Omar, Southeast Asia head of content & creative at The Walt Disney Company, said:

“This is a gripping story of betrayal and revenge that will capture and engage local audiences. We see great potential in the creative community here to adapt this award-winning series and will continue to bring quality storytelling to audiences in Indonesia.”

This isn’t the first localised version of “Doctor Foster”, as there have already been localised versions made in Korea, the Philippines and Thailand.

It’s unclear if this series will be released on Disney+ outside of Indonesia.





Source – C21Media



Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment *

Name *

Email *

Website

Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

source