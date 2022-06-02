'Hollywood Stargirl' Soundtrack Album Details Released – Disney Plus Informer

Ads

Walt Disney Records will release the official soundtrack album for the Disney+ Original movie “Hollywood Stargirl” on Friday, June 3rd, which is also the same day the movie begins streaming on Disney+.

The album features the songs from the film performed by lead actress Grace VanderWaal and other cast members, including the original songs Figure It Out co-written by VanderWaal and Heaven Knows written by the show’s executive music producer Michael Penn (Girls), as well as covers of Blondie’s Dreaming, Brian Wilson’s Love and Mercy and Cass Elliot’s Make Your Own Kind of Music. Also included is the original song Miracle Mile written by Penn and performed by Z Berg, a cover of Penn’s No Myth performed by Jasmine Ash & Peter Adams, as well as the movie’s original score composed by Rob Simonsen (Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Love, Simon, The Way Back, The Adam Project, Nerve, The Age of Adeline) and Duncan Blickenstaff (Alex, Inc., LA to Vegas).

The soundtrack will be released digitally on several platforms including Amazon and Spotify.

You can view the track list from the album below:

1. Just What I Needed – Grace VanderWaal (1:11)

2. New Home – Rob Simonsen & Duncan Blickenstaff (1:26)

3. Make Your Own Kind of Music – Grace VanderWaal (1:32)

4. What’s the Movie About? – Rob Simonsen & Duncan Blickenstaff (1:33)

5. Pacific – Michael Penn (1:11)

6. No Myth – Jasmine Ash & Peter Adams (3:27)

7. Love and Mercy – Grace VanderWaal (2:44)

8. I Love L.A./It’s Wednesday – Rob Simonsen & Duncan Blickenstaff (1:16)

9. Miracle Mile – Z Berg (3:51)

10. Roxanne’s Melody Sketch – Michael Penn (1:36)

11. Stargirl on Set/Have at It – Rob Simonsen & Duncan Blickenstaff (1:04)

12. Evan’s Apartment – Rob Simonsen & Duncan Blickenstaff (1:02)

13. Figure It Out – Grace VanderWaal & Elijah Richardson (3:30)

14. Sunset Party – Michael Penn (1:28)

15. The Kiss – Rob Simonsen & Duncan Blickenstaff (2:26)

16. Producer’s Office – Rob Simonsen & Duncan Blickenstaff (0:48)

17. Dreaming – Uma Thurman & Grace VanderWaal (3:34)

18. Heaven Knows – Grace VanderWaal (2:45)

Disney’s “Hollywood Stargirl” is a sequel to the 2020 Disney+ film about free spirit Stargirl Caraway (Grace VanderWaal), a silver-voiced teenager whose simple acts of kindness work magic in the lives of others. The upcoming film follows Stargirl’s journey out of Mica, Arizona and into a bigger world of music, dreams and possibilities. When her mother Ana (Judy Greer) is hired as the costume designer on a movie, they relocate to L.A., where Stargirl quickly becomes involved with an eclectic assortment of characters. They include aspiring filmmaking brothers Evan (Elijah Richardson) and Terrell (Tyrel Jackson Williams); Mr. Mitchell (Judd Hirsch), one of Stargirl’s neighbors; and Roxanne Martel (Uma Thurman), a musician Stargirl admires and encounters on her journey.

Returning as Stargirl, VanderWaal performs the original song “Figure It Out” she wrote for the film. Julia Hart returns to direct. Hart & Jordan Horowitz wrote the original script, based on the original character from Jerry Spinelli’s best-selling book Stargirl. Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, p.g.a. (“The Maze Runner” trilogy), Lee Stollman, p.g.a.(“All Together Now”) and Jordan Horowitz, p.g.a. (“La La Land”) are the producers, with Kristin Hahn, Nathan Kelly and Jerry Spinelli serving as executive producers.

You can watch the trailer for the movie below:



Source: Film Music Reporter

