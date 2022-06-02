Leaked images of revamped iPad Pro and iPad mini show few changes – AppleInsider

Ads

A purported image of forthcoming iPad mini dummy cases shows the same design as the iPad mini 5, while ones for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro appear to feature a reduced camera bump.

As expectations mount that a new iPad Pro may be revealed soon, a long-time leaker has shown off images of dummy chassis designs. Alongside dummies for both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, the images feature what’s believed to be the “iPad mini 6.”

Refreshed iPad Pros and iPad Mini dummies. Triple Camera array on the pros. Central camera up top on iPad mini; slightly thicker. Hard to tell and different in screen size. pic.twitter.com/5Luizv1T2r

Leaker Sonny Dickson says that these are dummy units, so there is no display to turn on yet. That makes determining the width of bezels uncertain — but it appears that both the iPad Pro and iPad mini refreshes feature no marked redesigns.

One potential exception to this is that the two iPad Pro dummies show all the correct ports, except for the Smart Connector. The regular Smart Connector is not visible in the images in its usual place, nor is it reportedly relocated to anywhere else on the chassis. The Magic Keyboard requires this connector, so it seems unlikely to have been stricken from the design.

Other features, such as a Thunderbolt USB-C port versus a USB 3.1 type C port and a faster processor expected for the model are obviously not able to be shown on a dummy likely intended for the case manufacture industry.

Separately, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro dummy does appear to feature a less pronounced rear camera bump, as compared to 11-inch dummy, or the currently shipping models.

The smart connector is perfectly visible at the bottom of the iPad Pro dummy unit, however it looks to have had a slight redesign so that only the perimeter of the connectors are exposed metal to make contact and the centres are the same colour as the iPad. It actually looks much more elegant to me as it blends in. If memory serves the original smart connectors looked more like this.

What I’ve wanted is for Apple to put the FaceTime sensors and front cameras on a long side. It’s ridiculous that they have it in the portrait position. Who really uses an iPad that way most of the time? This is a horizontal device. FaceTime isn’t as useful because on the side, it doesn’t always work, because you hold it by the sides.

auuuugh I really hope this is wrong, I was so looking forward to a modern iPad Mini

If true, we won’t see a design refresh until probably 2024 ;_;

Eric_WVGG said: auuuugh I really hope this is wrong, I was so looking forward to a modern iPad Mini If true, we won’t see a design refresh until probably 2024 ;_; What makes it “not modern”? Change for the sake of change is bad.

What makes it “not modern”? Change for the sake of change is bad.

dysamoria said: Eric_WVGG said: auuuugh I really hope this is wrong, I was so looking forward to a modern iPad Mini If true, we won’t see a design refresh until probably 2024 ;_; What makes it “not modern”? Change for the sake of change is bad. I’m referring to the “design language” of the iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPhone 12. flat sides, no “chin” or “forehead.” This design is pretty universally acclaimed and would make the iPad Mini a much better device (either smaller and more portable with the same screen size, or much more screen in the same device size), not “change for the sake of change” at all.

I’m referring to the “design language” of the iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPhone 12. flat sides, no “chin” or “forehead.” This design is pretty universally acclaimed and would make the iPad Mini a much better device (either smaller and more portable with the same screen size, or much more screen in the same device size), not “change for the sake of change” at all.

