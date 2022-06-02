Best movies coming to Netflix in June: 'Titanic,' 'Anchorman' – Insider

Ads

In one of the best movies from the Will Ferrell/Adam McKay collaboration, the funny man and director spoof the 1970s broadcast news world as we follow the self-centered and chauvinist antics of San Diego anchorman Ron Burgundy, played perfectly by Ferrell.

If you need more comedy this month you can’t go wrong with this Farrelly Brothers classic.

Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels play pals Lloyd and Harry who travel cross-country to Aspen to return a missing briefcase to a beautiful woman (Lauren Holly).

However, their kind act actually ruins the plans of kidnappers trying to get a ransom — though the duo is too busy doing insanely funny antics to realize what is unfolding.

Carrey’s physical comedy in this movie is amazing.

Hailee Steinfeld gives an impressive performance as high schooler Nadine who is trying to figure it all out. Then things get more complicated when her best friend (Haley Lu Richardson) begins dating her older brother.

Woody Harrelson is also great as a sarcastic teacher who tries to give guidance to Nadine.

Morgan Freeman delivers a memorable performance as Joe Clark, a tough-minded principal who goes to extreme lengths to straighten up a Paterson, New Jersey high school.

Luc Besson’s masterpiece stars Jean Reno as an assassin living a very private life until a 12-year-old girl (Natalie Portman) comes to his door needing help after her family is killed by a crooked cop (Gary Oldman) and his men.

The two then form a special relationship as he teaches her the ways of an assassin.

Brian De Palma kicks off the profitable “Mission: Impossible” movie franchise (based on the popular late 1960s TV series) with this 1996 action thriller that has Tom Cruise playing Ethan Hunt, the face of the espionage team known as Impossible Missions Force.

You can also check out “Mission: Impossible II” and “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol” on Netflix .

Martin Scorsese finally scored an Oscar win thanks to this crime thriller based on the Hong Kong movie “Infernal Affairs.”

It stars fantastic performances from Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, and Jack Nicholson.

Mark Wahlberg produces and plays the lead in this true story that follows the life of boxer Micky Ward and his relationship with his drug addict half-brother Dicky (Christian Bale).

Through the lens of director David O. Russell, this biopic is a powerful look at addiction and never turning your back on family.

James Cameron’s love story aboard the doomed RMS Titanic was the highest-grossing movie of all time for years after its release in 1997 (to be beaten by another Cameron movie, 2009’s “Avatar”).

Return to the ship to watch the chemistry between Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, who play the passengers from very different backgrounds who fall for one another.

This teen comedy starring Mae Whitman as a high schooler who comes to realize she’s the DUFF (“Designated Ugly Fat Friend”) of her group and sets out to change that perception, is a fantastic exploration of self-confidence and examining the importance of embracing your own identity.

Adam Sandler plunges headfirst into his love of basketball in his latest Netflix movie.

Here, he plays a pro basketball scout for the Philadelphia 76ers who risks his career and reputation when he discovers a phenom overseas and tries to get him into the NBA.

The movie is also filled with both past and present NBA stars.

This documentary looks at the life and career of Jennifer Lopez — from her rise to fame and the tabloid scrutiny that came with it to gaining Oscars hype for “Hustlers” and performing at the Super Bowl LIV halftime show.

Immediately following the record-breaking success of “Top Gun: Maverick,” director Joseph Kosinski helms the latest Netflix big-budget offering.

The movie is set in a near-future prison where convicts can reduce their sentences by volunteering to be experimented on with emotion-altering drugs.

The movie stars Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller, and Jurnee Smollett.

The lovable singing animals from the hit 2016 animated movie are back for more fun and singing chart-topping hits.

Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Nick Kroll, and Tori Kelly all return, along with new voice actors like Bobby Cannavale, Pharrell Williams, and Bono.

