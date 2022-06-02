The Loop: Depp's $10m win, top Facebook official steps down, and Elon Musk tells employees to show up or 'work somewhere else' – ABC News

Ads

Billionaire CEO Elon Musk has told his employees to get back to the office full time.

"Everyone at Tesla is required to spend a minimum of 40 hours in the office per week," Musk wrote in the email sent on Tuesday night.

"If you don't show up, we will assume you have resigned."

In response to one of his followers on Twitter, Mr Musk said: "They should pretend to work somewhere else."

The email was seen by reporters at wire service Reuters, and confirmed by two sources. Tesla did not respond to Reuters' request for comment.

