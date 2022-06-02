Twitter Creates Crypto Team to Integrate Web3 DApps – Crypto Briefing

Ads

Twitter is assembling a crypto team to explore Web3 applications, according to statements made by an individual within that team.

Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter, has long led efforts to incorporate crypto and blockchain technology into the popular social media platform.

Today, it was revealed that the company is expanding to integrate Web3 and decentralized applications with its platform. Tess Rinearson revealed that she has been tapped to lead Twitter’s crypto team.

Her statements did not indicate precisely what her team would be responsible for developing. However, Rinearson wrote that her group will be focused on “crypto, blockchains, and other decentralized technologies—including and going beyond cryptocurrencies.”

She added that the team would work to “support the growing interest among creators to use decentralized apps to manage virtual goods and currencies.” She added that the team would learn from crypto communities on identity, community, and ownership.

Rinearson drew attention to Twitter’s previous crypto efforts such as Bitcoin tipping and NFT support, stating that “Twitter truly gets crypto….but there’s so much more to explore here.”

Rinearson was formerly VP of engineering at Interchain, which is involved in the development of the Cosmos blockchain. She is also involved with Mina, a lightweight blockchain project.



Rinearson and her team will work with Bluesky, Twitter’s social media decentralization initiative led by former Zcash dev Jay Graber. Rinnearson said that the cooperation between the two teams will “help shape the future of decentralized social media” and “make sure that Twitter stays on the cutting edge of this new landscape.”

The news comes one day after Solana Ventures and Reddit founder Alex Ohanian’s VC firm announced a joint $100 million fund that will promote decentralized social media on the Solana blockchain.

Meanwhile, other social media platforms including Reddit and Discord appear to be pursuing extensive crypto plans, garnering mixed reactions from the public.

