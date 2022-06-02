Samsung Galaxy F41 Android 12 update released in India – SamMobile

© 2022 SamMobile
SamMobile has affiliate and sponsored partnerships. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn a commission. Learn more.
Last updated: May 6th, 2022 at 08:14 UTC+02:00
Samsung has finally released the Android 12 update to the Galaxy F41. The update is currently rolling out in India, and other markets could get the update within the next few weeks. However, the new Galaxy F41 update does not bring the May 2022 security update.
The Android 12-based One UI 4.1 update for the Galaxy F41 comes with firmware version F415FXXU1CVD1. It also contains the March 2022 security patch that fixes dozens of known vulnerabilities. You can download the latest update by navigating to Settings » Software update and tapping on Download and install. You can also download the latest firmware file from our database and flash it manually.
Samsung had launched the Galaxy F41 with Android 10-based One UI 2.5 in the second half of 2020. The device received the Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update in mid-2021. Now, the phone has received the Android 12-based One UI 4.1 update.
The One UI 4.1 update brings a revamped UI design with new widgets, the Material You-based Color Palette feature, a new widget picker UI, a better sharing menu, and improved Dark Mode and AoD.
Samsung has also added more widgets to the lock screen menu. The company has cleaned up the camera app and added the document scanning feature. It has improved all the stock apps. Samsung Keyboard gets Grammarly-powered language suggestions, a quick access bar for GIFs and stickers, and animated emoji pairs.
The Gallery app gets enhanced stories, easier album sorting, and a way to remove date, time, and location info from images while sharing them. You can add emojis and stickers to photos, adjust the lighting in pictures, and turn a set of photos into reels through automatic themes. AR Emojis have been improved as you can now add GIFs, use your AR Emoji to your images, and make your AR Emojis dance.
Samsung has improved Accessibility, Bixby, Bixby Routines, and Device Care features. The South Korean firm has also improved the Picture-in-Picture, Edge Panel, and search in the Settings menu.
Join SamMobile’s Telegram group and subscribe to our YouTube channel to get instant news updates and in-depth reviews of Samsung devices. You can also subscribe to get updates from us on Google News and follow us on Twitter.
SamsungGalaxy F41
You might also like
Samsung was the leading super-premium smartphone OEM in India in March 2022. The “super-premium” s …
Samsung is dominating the tablet market in India. Not just the Android tablet market, but the whole segment, i …
Samsung’s feature phones could soon be going away. Yes, Samsung feature phones still exist, albeit in se …
It’s been a while since we last spoke of the unannounced Galaxy F13, but Samsung has set the wheels in m …
The apps drawer is undoubtedly one of the most iconic Android OS features, and it’s just as prevalent in …
Samsung’s refreshed Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for 2022 is coming to India; this much is certain. Support pages …
Devices
Samsung Galaxy A13
SM-A135F
Samsung Galaxy A23
SM-A235F
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
SM-M336B
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
SM-A536B
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
SM-A736B
Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
SM-A336B
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G
SM-M536B
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8
SM-X700
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 5G
SM-X706
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus
SM-X800
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus 5G
SM-X806
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
SM-X900
SamMobile Weekly Newsletter
Best picks
Social media
Reviews
© 2022 SamMobile
Samsung Galaxy F41 Android 12 update released in India – SamMobile
© 2022 SamMobile