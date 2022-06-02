My Account
Last Updated : October 15, 2021 / 09:43 AM IST
Top cryptocurrency news on October 15: Major stories on Bitcoin, Putin & US policy<!– Moneycontrol Daily | Your Essentials 7 –>
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
Bitcoin trading above Rs 45 lakh
Cryptocurrency prices are trading mixed on October 15. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $2.43 trillion, a 1.93 percent increase in the past 24 hours. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $102.5 billion, a decline of 11.63 percent. Bitcoin is priced at above Rs 45 lakh, and its market dominance is currently 45.86 percent, a decrease of 0.14 percent over the previous day. Read full here.
Big Story
Cryptocurrencies too unstable to be used for oil contracts: Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that cryptocurrencies were too unstable to be used to settle oil contracts but that they still deserved a place as a means of payment. The Russian leader made the remarks in an interview with CNBC that was published on the Kremlin’s website on Thursday. He was asked if he could see oil contracts being denominated in cryptocurrencies instead of dollars in future. Read details here.
In the News
Indian siblings make $30,000 a month mining cryptocurrency
Mining cryptocurrency is no mean feat. But when it comes to the Texas-based Ishaan Thakkar (14) and his sister Aanya (9), who have made a successful business out of mining cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and more in their summer vacations, a time most kids just lie back and chill, the situation is vastly and positively different. Read details here.
Policy Impact
US becomes largest bitcoin mining centre following China ban
The United States has overtaken China to account for the largest share of the world’s bitcoin mining, data published on Wednesday by the UK’s Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance showed. Chinese authorities banned the activity earlier this year causing miners to shut up shop or move overseas. Read more here.
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd. All rights reserved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
