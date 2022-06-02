City of Victoria increases its public EV charger fees [Update] – Drive Tesla Canada

Ads

If you live in Victoria, British Columbia and use any of public electric vehicle (EV) charging stations owned by the City, be prepared to pay more when you plug in your EV this summer.

According to an update to the City of Victoria bylaw that sets the charging fees for city parkades and surface parking lots, the fees have been increased for Level 2 and DC fast chargers, including for those who hold monthly permits.

Since January 2021, EV owners plugging in to a Level 2 station pay $1 per hour to charge and $1 per hour for parking. Those rates will be remaining the same.

If you hold a monthly parking pass, you will pay $35 per month the permit, plus $0.25 per hour when plugged into a station that shares power. That increases to $1 per hour for stations that do not share power.

The increase is larger for DC fast chargers. EV owners will now have to pay $5 per hour at a 25kW station, $12 per hours at a 50kW station, or $16 per hour at a 100kW station.

According to the City, there are currently 19 Level 2 charging stations in its parkades and surface parking lots. There are also two DC fast charging stations.

The City plans to add another 100 Level 2 stations and six fast chargers this year, and 650 over the next five years.

Editor’s note: This article was updated to correct the information that it is the 25kW DC fast chargers that are increasing to $5 per hour, not the Level 2 chargers, which will remain at $1 per hour.

