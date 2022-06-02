Keep An Eye On Mehracki (MKI), Ape Coin (APE) And Stepn (GMT) As They Take Over The Crypto Space – The Portugal News

Ads

GameFi, NFTs, Metaverse, and Play-to-earn are the key buzzwords in the crypto market. The reason behind this is their hype and people's interest in them. Nowadays, people search for more innovative and unique ways of earning passive income. These concepts give them opportunities to earn money in a fun way through playing games and participating in different contests and airdrops.

Many tokens have been launched ever since to serve different purposes. Some popular names in the NFTs and gaming arena include Ape Coin (APE). In the metaverse sector, The Sandbox (SAND) and Decentraland (MANA) are among the popular ones. Whereas when it comes to play-to-earn games, STEPN (GMT) is the most popular one.

Mehracki (MKI) is a new token that aims to serve as a meme coin as well as covering many real-life applications. Currently in presale, it has a lot of potential to grow big in the market.

The famous NFT brand, Bored Ape Yacht Club, recently launched Ape Coin (APE) on OpenSea. The coin serves as a utility token for the NFT brand in the future, as per the team’s claim. Almost 62% of all the tokens are allocated to the APE community for development initiatives as voted by the DAO community.

Many people invested in APE whilst it was in its early stages and gained massive returns. The reason behind the hike in its price was the brand’s popularity in the NFT market.

STEPN (GMT) is a one-of-a-kind GameFi project. The platform is built on the Solana blockchain and is focused on Web 3.0 and play-to-earn arenas.

The project has developed a new category called move-to-earn, in which fitness enthusiasts can receive motivation for their fitness workout through earning passive income from it. People can also purchase NFT sneakers, which can be utilised in earning in-game currency while running, jogging, and walking. Thus, the project is launched to revolutionise the fitness market.



Mehracki (MKI) is the utility and governance token of the Mehracki ecosystem and is currently in the presale stage. It is a community-driven, feel-good meme token with an aim to make people less worried about life by generating wealth and utilising it in hospitality and tourism. By having many real-life applications, MKI stands out from other meme coins. The team aims to collaborate with hospitality businesses worldwide to facilitate its growing community. The team will feature honest reviews of hospitality businesses on the designated platform for the ease of individuals.

The token has a total supply of 100M, from which 36% will be utilised in presale and liquidity. The presale has already begun and will last till July 3rd, 2022. In the first stage, 18 million tokens are allocated for presale with a bonus reward of 2%. In the second stage, 7.5 million tokens are allocated for presale with a bonus reward of 3%. And in the final stage, 4.5 million tokens are allocated for the presale with a bonus reward of 4%.

What makes the Mehracki token unique is its use case in the crypto market and real life. The team is aimed to develop and launch its NFT marketplace, where it will launch feel-good NFTs for the community. There will also be free airdrops of NFTs and much more. Once the token is launched, the team will also work on yield farming and staking features on their ecosystem which will revolutionise the meme category in the crypto market.

