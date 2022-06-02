Latest Economy, Inflation and Business News: Live Updates – The New York Times

The oil producers said they would raise by 50 percent a planned increase in production as oil prices have been rising.
The group of oil-producing nations known as OPEC Plus agreed on Thursday to a larger increase in supply than planned for July and August.
After a videoconference, the group said it would raise production by 648,000 barrels a day, an increase of about 50 percent over the 430,000 barrels a day agreed under a program last year. Essentially, producers are compressing three months of planned increases into two months.
The group suggested in a news release that it was responding to a reopening from lockdowns in countries like China. Not mentioned was pressure from Washington for an increase in supply to address rising prices.
The Saudis are trying to improve their relationship with the Biden administration, which wants to prevent soaring oil prices from alienating American voters in midterm elections and damaging the economies of the United States and other countries. But Riyadh also does not want to break its five-year alliance on oil matters with Moscow, which is a co-leader of OPEC Plus.
Oil prices, which had fallen before the meeting, moved higher after the OPEC Plus announcement, with West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. benchmark, up nearly 1 percent, to more than $116 a barrel.
“The United States welcomes the important decision from OPEC Plus today to increase supply by more than 200,000 barrels per day in July and August based on new market conditions,” the White House press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, said in a statement.
Russian production has fallen by around 1 million barrels a day, or about 10 percent, since the invasion of Ukraine because of Western sanctions and wariness by some buyers of handling Russian oil. Further decreases in Russian output are expected as recent measures by the European Union to stop most Russian oil purchases take effect.
Lael Brainard, the Federal Reserve’s vice chair, suggested that the central bank might make another large rate increase into September and threw cold water on the idea that policymakers might pause rate moves after the summer — signaling instead that they are intently focused on controlling too-high inflation.
Ms. Brainard, in an interview on CNBC, said that market expectations for half percentage point increases in June and July, increases that are twice the size of the Fed’s typical ones, seem “reasonable.” She does not know where the economy will be in September, she said, but explained that if inflation remained rapid another big move “might well be appropriate.” If it slows, then a smaller pace of increase might make sense.
She added, however, that it was “hard to see the case for a pause” at a time when the Fed has “a lot of work to do” to get inflation down to its goal, which is 2 percent inflation on average over time. Prices picked up by 6.3 percent on a headline basis and 4.9 percent on a core basis in the year through April.
Fed officials are fighting the fastest rate of inflation since the 1980s by lifting borrowing costs, which slows down consumer and business demand, helping to bring the economy back into balance. Central bankers began to shrink their balance sheet of bond holdings this week and have already lifted their main policy interest rate by 0.75 percentage points since March, efforts that are already making mortgages and other loans pricier.
“We do expect to see some cooling of a very, very strong economy over time,” Ms. Brainard said, explaining that the Fed is looking for moderation and “better balance” in the labor market.
Ms. Brainard said she was looking for “a string of decelerating inflation data” to feel more confident that inflation will get back no a more sustainable path.
The Fed is operating against a fraught backdrop. Ms. Brainard said that there was a “fair amount of uncertainty” about the economy, citing Russia’s war in Ukraine and lockdowns in China as factors clouding the outlook.
Economists have warned that the Fed could struggle to slow down the economy without tipping it into an outright recession, especially as it withdraws support rapidly and in tandem with other central banks around the world. But Ms. Brainard said that there was a path where demand could cool and inflation could come down while the labor market remained strong.
“We are starting from a position of strength — the economy has a lot of momentum,” she said, also citing solid business and household balance sheets.
In its largest student loan forgiveness action ever, the Education Department said on Wednesday that it would wipe out $5.8 billion owed by 560,000 borrowers who attended Corinthian Colleges, one of the nation’s biggest for-profit college chains before it collapsed in 2015.
The debt cancellation will be automatic, meaning former Corinthian students will not have to apply to have their debts canceled. The Education Department will eliminate any remaining balance on the federal student loans of those who attended any Corinthian campus or online program during the chain’s 20-year existence.
“For far too long, Corinthian engaged in the wholesale financial exploitation of students, misleading them into taking on more and more debt to pay for promises they would never keep,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said.
President Biden faces intense pressure from student borrowers and progressive lawmakers to take executive action to broadly cancel federal student loan debts. Mr. Biden, who promised during his campaign to knock $10,000 off the loans of “everybody in this generation,” said in April that he was “considering dealing with some debt reduction,” but White House officials said no final decision had yet been made.
As an interim step, his administration has significantly expanded the government’s use of relief programs aimed at a variety of borrowers, including public service workers, those who are permanently disabled and people who were defrauded by colleges.
Borrowers and their advocates celebrated the Corinthian decision as a watershed moment.
“It’s really hard to overstate how transformative this is going to be for hundreds of thousands of people,” said Thomas Gokey, a founder of the Debt Collective, an activist group.
Corinthian became one of the most prominent examples of bad behavior in the often-troubled for-profit-college industry. Founded in 1995, the company acquired a string of schools nationwide and at its peak enrolled 110,000 students at more than 100 campuses.
But allegations of illegal recruiting tactics, shoddy educational programs, and false promises to students about their career prospects and potential future earnings shadowed the company for years, leading to a string of investigations and lawsuits by state and federal agencies. When Vice President Kamala Harris was the attorney general of California, she sued the chain in 2013 over what she called an “unconscionable” scheme “designed to rake in profits” by targeting vulnerable populations like low-income workers, single parents and military veterans.
As its enrollment plunged, Corinthian shut down its campuses and filed for bankruptcy, stranding tens of thousands of students who were pursuing degrees and certificates. That meltdown gave rise to a grass-roots backlash. A group of students who called themselves the Corinthian 15 started a debt strike and refused to pay their federal student loans.
They also uncovered an obscure clause in the law governing the loans: If borrowers were significantly misled by their school, they could ask the government to forgive their loans. Just as a bank appraises a house before it issues a mortgage, the Education Department is supposed to ensure that the programs it lets taxpayer-backed loans pay for are legitimate.
The Corinthian 15, backed by the Debt Collective, enlisted hundreds of students to flood the department with applications for loan relief through a program that became known as “borrower defense to repayment.” Tens of thousands of former Corinthian students eventually joined the action. In 2015, Arne Duncan, the education secretary at the time, announced that the government would wipe out their loans.
But the process dragged on, and by the time President Barack Obama left office, relatively few of the debts had been discharged. Betsy DeVos, who took over as education secretary under President Donald J. Trump, froze the program and tried to slash the relief offered to successful applicants.
Mr. Biden reversed those moves, and some 100,000 former Corinthian students have already had their loans fully forgiven. Wednesday’s action will extend the relief to hundreds of thousands more, who had not submitted borrower defense applications. And those who made payments on federally owned loans that are still outstanding will receive refunds for their past payments, Education Department officials said on Wednesday.
“This has been a long time coming,” said Nathan Hornes, a member of the Corinthian 15 who attended Everest College in Ontario, Calif.
Latonya Suggs, another participant in the original strike, said she had mixed feelings about the victory. “It took way too long,” she said. “I struggled for years dealing with this.”
Tens of thousands of borrowers at dozens of different schools are still waiting for decisions on their borrower defense claims, some of which were submitted six years ago. About 200,000 applicants — including 130,000 denied in the final year of the Trump administration — are part of a class-action lawsuit seeking relief.
“We’ll celebrate today and get back to work tomorrow,” said Eileen Connor, the director of the Project on Predatory Student Lending, which represents those borrowers in court.
Ms. Suggs is also looking ahead and plans to continue her activism for wide-scale student debt cancellation. “We weren’t just fighting for Corinthian. We’re fighting for everybody,” she said. “There’s one victory down and a lot more to go.”
Executives who lead the country’s biggest banks say the economic outlook is worsening. During an investor conference hosted by Bernstein Research on Tuesday, the chief executives of JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Morgan Stanley sounded pessimistic about the impact of factors like inflation and rising interest rates on growth.
Here are some of their comments.
Jamie Dimon, the chief executive of JPMorgan Chase, warned of a coming storm caused by a combination of “unprecedented” factors: fiscal stimulus during the pandemic, Federal Reserve policy and the war in Ukraine. “It’s a hurricane,” said Mr. Dimon, who leads the nation’s largest lender. “Right now, it’s kind of sunny, things are doing fine. Everyone thinks the Fed can handle this. That hurricane is right out there, down the road, coming our way. We just don’t know if it’s a minor one or superstorm Sandy.” The bank is bracing for turbulence and bad times, he said.
Wells Fargo’s C.E.O., Charles W. Scharf, said that while the economy remained robust, “the question is, how long will that continue?” As the Fed raises interest rates to slow inflation, he said, “we do expect the consumer, and ultimately businesses, to weaken.”
On Wall Street, Morgan Stanley said economic uncertainty would probably weigh on its investment-banking business as demand for mergers, acquisitions and share offerings slowed. “This paradigm shift, at some point, will bring in a new cycle because it’s been so long since we’ve had to consider what a world is like with real interest rates, real cost of capital, that will distinguish winning companies from losing companies,” said Ted Pick, Morgan Stanley’s co-president. Still, its trading arm could benefit from volatile markets as clients rejig their portfolios, he said.
Brian Moynihan, the chief executive of Bank of America, continued to strike a more optimistic note than his peers. Low unemployment, wage growth and robust consumer spending are all “good things,” he said, even though they pose a challenge for Fed policymakers who are trying to keep the economy from overheating. He estimated that investment-banking fees would drop about 50 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier, while trading revenue may climb 10 to 15 percent.
Eight days after 19 children and two of their teachers were killed in a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, shareholders of the gun maker Sturm Ruger voted on Wednesday to urge the company to hire an outside firm to study the effect its business and products have on human rights.
The proposal, put forth by a group of activist shareholders who are members of the Interfaith Center on Corporate Responsibility, is nonbinding. It is not clear whether Ruger, one of a small number of public gun manufacturers, will choose to follow it. Ruger would have to open itself up to scrutiny by an independent firm seeking to determine how the company’s business practices and the guns it made affected human rights on a broad scale.
The company had urged shareholders to vote against the proposal and said its proponents were using tools designed to let investors have a say over public companies’ governance to “advance the gun control agenda they have been unable to achieve through legislative and other means.”
Ruger’s general counsel, Kevin B. Reid, did not respond to an email seeking comment. Neither perpetrator of the most recent high-profile shootings, in Uvalde and Buffalo, used a Ruger-made gun. But Ruger is one of just three publicly traded gun companies and is thus more open to pressure from the public than other gun makers, including Daniel Defense, which made the weapon used in Uvalde.
“I’m elated that today, investors stood up for the safety of our children and told Sturm Ruger to do serious due diligence as to how its business will be part of ensuring that all in our country have the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” said Sister Judy Byron, whose order, the Adrian Dominican Sisters, was among the supporters of the proposal.
The Ruger human rights impact resolution was led by CommonSpirit Health, a Chicago-based nonprofit hospital chain. It is one of several efforts by ICCR members to use their ownership of gun manufacturer stocks to urge the companies to improve the safety of their products. A similar proposal is on this year’s shareholder proxy for Smith & Wesson’s annual meeting. Last year, shareholders voted down another effort to get Smith & Wesson to adopt a human rights policy.
Sister Byron, who dialed into the virtual Ruger meeting on Wednesday morning, said Ruger executives never mentioned the Uvalde shooting or the killing a week earlier of 10 Black people at a supermarket in Buffalo.
“I was surprised,” she said.
Josh Zinner, the chief executive of ICCR, said Wednesday’s victory for the group was “by no means a solution” to gun violence or mass shootings. Instead, he saw it as a “critical first step toward mitigating them.”
Here’s what’s happening:
Microsoft lowered its forecasts for revenue and profit this quarter, as a stronger dollar has reduced its earnings in foreign currencies. The company cut about $250 million from its expectation for quarterly profit, and investors pushed its share price down about 2 percent in early trading. About half of the tech giant’s sales are generated outside of the United States.
Sheryl Sandberg, the longtime chief operating officer of Facebook’s parent company Meta, is leaving the company this fall. In an interview, she said she had expected to be at the company only for roughly five years rather than the 14 she has served. She added that she planned to focus on her personal philanthropy and her foundation, Lean In.
Elon Musk, the chief executive of the electric car company Tesla and the rocket maker SpaceX, told employees of both companies that they were required to “spend a minimum of 40 hours in the office per week.” Those who did not do so would be fired, he wrote in the memo, which was obtained by The New York Times.
Forbes was one of the latest companies to call off a deal to go public through a special-purpose acquisition company, also known as a SPAC. For a time, SPACs were a popular way for companies to go public but changing market conditions and the threat of stricter regulation have changed that.
Manhattan prosecutors on Wednesday accused a former employee of OpenSea, an auction site for the digital goods known as nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, of insider trading. It is believed to be the first such case filed related to a cryptocurrency company.
Nathaniel Chastain, a 31-year-old former product manager at OpenSea, is accused of using his knowledge of which NFTs would be featured on the site’s home page to secretly purchase from those collections in advance, and then profit when auctions increased their value, according to a report in the DealBook newsletter this morning.
“Today’s charges demonstrate the commitment of this office to stamping out insider trading — whether it occurs on the stock market or the blockchain,” said Damian Williams, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York. The Justice Department, in the past year, has grown its crypto enforcement team and brought more fraud cases related to digital assets, in an effort to send the message that they are keeping an eye on the market.
The criminal case may be the first of its kind, but NFT frauds and hacks are common, and the case lends credence to the concerns of some critics that the culture of anonymity on blockchain platforms attracts untrustworthy actors.
Mr. Chastain was arrested yesterday and released on $100,000 bail after pleading not guilty. His attorney declined to comment to reporters after the hearing.
Mr. Chastain stands accused of taking advantage of anonymous digital wallets and accounts in the alledged fraud. Last summer, Chastain bought about 45 NFTs on at least 11 occasions, selling them at two to five times as much as he paid for them, according to the indictment. He moved cryptocurrency and digital collectibles among anonymous Ethereum wallets and OpenSea accounts he had set up.
Proponents say NFTs create a new kind of value by authenticating ownership of digital files of all kinds, including art, audio and video. Last year, it seemed like suddenly almost everyone was into NFTs. Mr. Chastain rode that wave. While insider trading usually involves publicly traded securities, the indictment does not get into whether NFTs fall into that category. It focuses instead on Mr. Chastain’s abuse of OpenSea’s confidential business information, which violated an agreement he signed when he was hired.
Mr. Chastain was arrested yesterday and charged with one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering, each of which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years. If convicted, Mr. Chastain will have to forfeit the NFTs he bought in the scheme. Will any potential notoriety from the case increase the value of his collectibles? Perhaps they’ll be auctioned on OpenSea again. (The company did not respond to a request for comment on the case.)
