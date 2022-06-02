Airtel Xstream Fiber Unveils Brand New All-in-One Plans Including OTT Services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Dis – MySmartPrice

All plans comes with access to Hotstar and 14 other OTT apps.
Airtel has added three new All-in-One plans to its Airtel Xstream Fiber in India today. The company has introduced one new basic plan under Rs 1,000 and two plans under Rs 1,500 under the professional and entertainment categories.
The three Airtel Xstream Fiber All-in-one plans announced today include Professional + TV, which costs Rs 1,599, Entertainment + TV plan costing Rs 1,099, and Basic + TV plan, which is set at Rs 699. All three plans offer unlimited data (up to 3,333GB per month), unlimited calls, and Wynk music. Also, in terms of app support, all three plans get Disney Plus Hotstar and 14 other OTT apps support. The Rs 1,599 plan offers access to three popular streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney Plus Hotstar apps and the Rs 1,099 plan gives access to Amazon Prime, and Disney Plus Hotstar apps. Let’s take a look at each plan in detail.
This new Airtel Xstream Fiber plan offers 300 Mbps speed and unlimited bandwidth. This plan is called the “Professional + TV” plan. As For the OTT apps, you will get access to Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney Plus Hotstar apps.
Apart from these three subscriptions, users will also get Airtel Xstream Premium single login for 14 OTTs, which include SonyLIV, Eros Now, Lionsgate, Play, Hoichoi, ManoramaMax, Shemaroo, Ultra, HungamaPlay, EPICon, DivoTV, Klikk, Nammaflix, Dollywood, and Shorts TV. A user will get access to all these with a one-time charge of Rs 2,000 for the Airtel 4K Hybrid TV Box. Further, this plan also includes over 350 channels with Airtel 4K Channels. As for the support, you this plan gets Airtel Black Priority care and a dedicated service relationship manager.
This is called the Entertainment + TV plan and offers 200 Mbps speed with unlimited data. It includes access to Amazon Prime and Disney Plus Hotstar apps with a one-time charge for Airtel 4K Hybrid TV Box. The rest of the features are the same as the aforementioned Rs 1,599 plan.
This is a new Basic + TV plan with a speed of up to 40Mbps and access to the Disney Plus Hotstar app and the rest of the benefits are similar to the two new plans mentioned above.
