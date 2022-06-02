Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Solana & Bitcoin – American Wrap 30 May – FXStreet

Ads

Dogecoin price has begun an uptrend move mentioned in last week’s thesis. The next target of $0.11 has newer investors allocating some of their portfolios to the notorious dog coin.



Solana price display thought-provoking price action amongst crypto enthusiasts. This weekend, the bulls managed to establish some support at the $43 level. The newly established bullish barrier is certainly an unforeseen anomaly, which has investors wondering whether or not to provide additional support. Besides, the bullish structure couldn't have happened at a better time as a new passive income platform LOG and Solana network are advancing forward with development in the DeFi arena.



Bitcoin kicked off the week in a great posture, jumping by more than 5.20% since Monday's open. The sudden bullish impulse allowed BTC to slice through the psychological $30,000 resistance barrier to hit a high of $30,980 over the past few hours. Prices have retraced since then, and now the pioneer cryptocurrency currently trades around $30,700.





Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies are in perfect equilibrium, with price action consolidating, forming lower highs and higher lows in the process. Buyers and sellers are getting squeezed into one another as a bearish triangle reaches completion in all three cryptocurrencies, ready for a possible breakout either next week or the week after that.

Despite LUNA 2.0 drop, some investors in the crypto community remain bullish on Terra’s new token. Other experts raised concerns about a potential colossal crash of LUNA 2.0, similar to what happened with the LUNA Classic and UST.

Goblintown NFTs have exploded since their launch in May 2022. The collection was free to mint and hosted 10,000 Goblins, with a floor price of 8.19 ETH.

Ethereum has flipped its direction on the three-hour chart, undoing gains seen between May 28 and 31. While this correction might seem bearish, it could trigger a minor relief rally before a massive crash to significant levels.

Bitcoin price consolidates above a weekly support level after the LUNA-induced crash on May 12. This coiling price action could cause BTC to trigger a move to the downside, further deepening the woes of investors.

