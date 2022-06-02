Cardano (ADA) Slumps After Outperforming Bitcoin, Ethereum – Benzinga – Benzinga

Ads

Cardano ADA/USD traded 10.8% lower at $0.5982 over 24 hours at the time of writing. The price is seeing weakness on Wednesday after the coin significantly outshone major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin DOGE/USD over the past week.

Norway-based cloud computing platform Iagon announced the launch of its Ethereum-Cardano bridge last week. The beta version of the bridge is live. The bridge is powered by Cardano sidechain protocol Milkomedia and the cross-chain messaging protocol Nomad. ADA has shot up nearly 15% over a seven-day period.

Iagon announced a UI bug bounty for the bridge on Monday, which will continue until July 15. Rewards up to $1,000 will be paid in Cardano. Rewards vary on the severity of bugs discovered.

Hoskinson said in a recent interview that the collapse of Terra Classic (LUNC) and TerraClassicUSD (USTC) should be seen as an endorsement of the go-slow approach taken by Cardano.

“If you move too quickly, as we’ve seen with Luna, and we’ve seen with $10.5 billion of hacks last year, you could actually get it to work until it doesn't, and then when it doesn’t it’s a catastrophic failure and everybody loses their money,” said Hoskinson, reported CoinDesk.

