Best Apple Black Friday deals on Macs: MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac mini, iMac models as low as $429 – AppleInsider

The 2021 Black Friday sales event is here and we’ve rounded up the very best discounts across Apple’s Mac lineup, from the latest 14-inch MacBook Pro to the popular MacBook Air.
AppleInsider has gathered up the best Mac deals from across several popular retailers for our readers. Apple’s entire range of Macs with M-series processors are being discounted, and some Intel models can still be found new with significant price drops.
Featured deal: Save up to $300 on Apple’s new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros in addition to $60 to $80 off AppleCare. Use promo code APINSIDER with this activation link. Need help? Step-by-step activation instructions can be found here.
This article is part of our Black Friday Deals coverage. Find the steepest discounts throughout the Thanksgiving weekend.
The MacBook Pro lineup is more variable than ever with three distinct product choices all using powerful M-series processors. Customers can choose between the M1, M1 Pro, and M1 Max based on their individual needs and price range.
The 13-inch MacBook Pro with an M1 processor is the last MacBook you can buy with a Touch Bar. It has two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports and retains the design of the Intel model it replaced. While this has the same processor as the MacBook Air, it also has a cooling fan which enables higher peak performance.
Compare M1 13-inch MacBook Pro prices
The 14-inch MacBook Pro is a new form factor with M1 Pro and M1 Max processors that replaced the four-port 13-inch model with Intel processors. It is priced much higher due to the processors and capabilities of its new form factor. More port variety, 120Hz refresh display, and mini-LED backlighting are all packed into this portable computer.
Compare 14-inch MacBook Pro prices across 100 configs
The 16-inch MacBook Pro is Apple’s flagship laptop with the most performance overhead and biggest display. Customers can get the same configurations as the 14-inch model and expect similar performance in most cases, except the 16-inch model has a better thermal overhead.
Compare 2021 16-inch MacBook Pro prices across 60 configs
The MacBook Air remains Apple’s most popular laptop thanks to its price point and strong feature set. Thanks to the M1 processor, it can perform tasks almost as well as the more expensive MacBook Pro and it doesn’t use a cooling fan. This thin and light laptop is the perfect combination of performance and portability.
Dozens more deals in our M1 MacBook Air Price Guide
The Mac mini with M1 processor is a great option for those seeking a simple desktop solution. Bring your own display, mouse, and keyboard and set this up as a small yet powerful desktop workstation. This is the cheapest way to get a computer running macOS into your home.
The 24-inch iMac is the first desktop to be redesigned thanks to the performance and efficiency of the M1 processor. It is ultra-thin and light and comes in several color options. This large retina display with color-matched accessories is the perfect combination for your desk.
Compare Mac prices
AppleInsider and Apple Authorized Resellers are also running specials on hardware that will not only deliver the lowest prices on many of the products, but also throw in bonus savings on accessories, software and more. Here are just a few of the deals leading up to Black Friday:
