New iPad Pro in the fall could have Apple Silicon M2 chip, maybe not MagSafe – AppleInsider

Apple’s next refresh for the iPad Pro could happen in the fall, a leaker claims, and while it is likely to have an M2 chip, there’s some doubt about wireless charging.

Apple is anticipated to update its iPad Pro lineup, made of the 11-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, sometime in 2022. In a tweet from a reputable leaker, it seems that it will be happening later in 2022.

The Sunday tweet by @Dylandkt starts by stating “The M2 iPad Pro is coming in the Fall,” indicating it should be among the raft of product announcements also expected to occur in that season.

With the current iPad Pro models using the M1 chip, an M2 upgrade seems plausible as an addition to the model. In July, it was reckoned that TSMC could use a 3nm process for chips destined for the model, which could end up being used in the next Apple Silicon update.

The iPad Pro isn’t the only product expected to get the M2. There have been claims the 14-inch MacBook Pro could have M2 in an update in thesecond half of 2022, and in early 2022 in a MacBook Air refresh, among other upgrades.

The M2 iPad Pro is coming in the Fall. I have heard nothing but concerns from multiple sources with regards to its Wireless Charging/MagSafe capabilities. All iPad Pro models will have a MiniLED display. AirPods Pro 2 are also on track for a Fall release.

While January rumors pressed the idea that the iPad Pro could use a glass Apple logo as a way to enable MagSafe charging, Dylandkt offers that the feature may not make it in 2022. “I have heard nothing but concerns from multiple sources with regards to its Wireless Charging/MagSafe capabilities,” the leaker writes.

For the display, it is said that the 11-inch model will finally benefit from the mini LED-backlit display as used in the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, as “all” models will supposedly have the display technology in the next generation. This tracks with other forecasts from mid-2021 from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

The tweet didn’t just cover the iPad Pro. The last line states “AirPods Pro 2 are also on track for a Fall release,” indicating an update to the wireless earphones is also inbound.

Apple NEEDS TO step it up

Wonder if the inductive charging feature, which is really strange for a large device, means the Smart Connector is going away?

The Magic Keyboard relies on the Smart Connector for power and data. If they drop the Smart Connector, the Magic Keyboard would really cease as a product, one of Apple’s better accessories in a long while. A BlueTooth based MK would suck imo. It would work, but it wouldn’t be as good as a straight electrical connection, and the MK would get even more expensive. If they keep the Smart Connector, it means there would be 3 ways to charge an iPad Pro. Seems rather excessive, especially for a feature than would be used even less than a MK with Smart Connector.

The iPP models have so many features they could use as an upgrade path. They could turn the USBC port into a USBC/TB4 port, and better yet, have two of them. They can upgrade the Smart Connector to transport USBC/TB4 protocol, likely need to triple the number of contacts though. They could make the iPP model landscape oriented devices, so move the front cams to a long edge, and the Pencil charger on a short edge. I actually like the back glass rumor. I would prefer it if they had a flush mounted back cam option.

There is obviously a rather large list of software features they could include, which the iPP customer base would really like. Putting in higher end software features would also make 16/32 GB RAM and 2/4 TB NAND storage option much more viable. So, the software features will sell higher end models.

With the current level of iPadOS, it would be a waste of power!

It would be nice if Apple decided to let us use the power of the M1 before selling us on an M2. M2 just seems like a money grab, and also why I’m still using my 2018. I’m waiting for the software to catch up or for the battery or iPad to die before replacing it.

levo31 said: With the current level of iPadOS, it would be a waste of power! Completely agree. iPadOS can’t even make full use of the latest A series processor much less the M1. Why would you put an F1 engine in a golf cart? and MagSafe charging for an iPad makes absolutely no sense.

Completely agree. iPadOS can’t even make full use of the latest A series processor much less the M1. Why would you put an F1 engine in a golf cart?

and MagSafe charging for an iPad makes absolutely no sense.

