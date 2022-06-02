Pinocchio trailer: Tom Hanks promises a fun, engaging family affair. Watch video – The Indian Express

Ads

Walt Disney Studios on Tuesday released the first trailer of Tom Hanks-starrer Pinocchio. And by the looks of it, the live action movie looks tailor-made for family viewing.

In the clip, we see the Blue Fairy, who transforms Pinocchio into a real boy. We also see Hanks’ Geppetto and Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s Jiminy Cricket in action. Although the story is old and familiar, not much has been shared about the adaptation of the classic fairy tale, at least via the trailer, which can always be taken as a good sign.

While Tom Hanks plays the puppet master Geppetto, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth is the voice of Pinocchio. Cynthia Erivo is The Blue Fairy, Luke Evans plays The Coachman, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt is the voice of Jiminy Cricket.

This live action version of Pinocchio is said to be based on the 1940 Disney movie and the source material. Whether it will actually end up being as revered as the original film remains to be seen.

Helmed by Robert Zemeckis, the film will release on Disney Plus Hotstar on September 8.

