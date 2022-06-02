20 Lil Nas X 'Montero' Lyrics For IG Captions That'll Get You All The Likes – Elite Daily

Ads

Lil Nas X has come a long way from “Old Town Road.” Three years after dropping his hit single, which became the longest-running No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 at 19 weeks, the rapper has officially come out with his debut album, Montero. The record is named after Lil Nas’ real name, Montero Lamar Hill, and tells his success story as he went from being a college dropout to one of the biggest stars in the world. Fans will experience so many emotions by simply listening to each track. To celebrate the release, here are 20 Lil Nas X Montero lyrics for Instagram captions you can use today and always.

Lil Nas X got everyone excited for his new album by dropping singles like “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” “Industry Baby,” and “Sun Goes Down” ahead of its arrival. The star also made headlines for posing nude on his Montero album cover, and for doing a pregnancy photoshoot with a corresponding baby shower to celebrate his “little bundle of joy,” aka his debut record.

Ahead of Montero’s Sept. 17 release, Lil Nas also got everyone talking by putting up hilarious promotional billboards that see him posing as a personal injury lawyer. “Are you single, lonely and miserable? You may be entitled to financial compensation!" one ad read. “Do you hate Lil Nas X? You may be entitled to financial compensation!” another said.

Lil Nas is the star of the moment. If you’re loving his latest album, here are 20 Montero lyrics for Instagram captions you can use to impress all your followers.

Stream Lil Nas X’s new album Montero below.

