Manistee Catholic Central graduates throw their caps in the air Friday at the conclusion of a commencement ceremony.
Check out which photos shared on the Manistee News Advocate’s Instagram saw the most love this month.
Looking to follow us on Instagram? Here’s a link to our Insta and the landing page that connects the photos to the stories behind them.
1. We have several hundred photos from the recent graduations including at Onekama High School, Manistee High School and Manistee Catholic Central. See those photo galleries linked in our bio.
A post shared by Manistee News Advocate (@newsadvocate)
2. The recently reformed Manistee Run Club is looking to get Manistee residents out and moving. See the full story and gallery linked here.
A post shared by Manistee News Advocate (@newsadvocate)
3. Have you ever seen Ryan O’Donnell’s Advanced Placement chemistry students’ annual demonstration? See the story and photo gallery on the Manistee Area Public Schools event linked here.
A post shared by Manistee News Advocate (@newsadvocate)
4. Want to see more photos and a feature from the track and field regionals hosted by Brethren High School?
A post shared by Manistee News Advocate (@newsadvocate)
5. Manistee Catholic Central freshman Holly Riley-Lampinen finished sixth in the long jump and set a personal record on this leap at the 2022 Saber Flash Invitational.
A post shared by Manistee News Advocate (@newsadvocate)
Photos: See the top 5 Manistee News Advocate Instagram photos from May – Manistee News Advocate
Manistee Catholic Central graduates throw their caps in the air Friday at the conclusion of a commencement ceremony.