The 7 best solar companies in California (2022) – MarketWatch

In this article: Top solar companies | California solar incentives | How to choose | Conclusion | FAQs | Methodology

California is known for its sunshine — from the cloudless skies over Los Angeles to the sun-kissed beaches of San Diego. You can take advantage of this bountiful renewable resource by switching to solar energy and saving on your energy bill. Depending on various factors, such as the solar company you work with, you might even be able to make a profit from your solar system.

Given The Golden State’s diverse landscape, different solar companies fit the needs and goals of different California homeowners. We at the Home Media reviews team have completed rigorous research on the best solar companies in the United States. This guide will help you learn about the best solar companies in California and closely compare costs, possible savings and panel options.

All quoted prices in this review are for a professionally installed 5 kilowatt (kW) system. This is the average size of a U.S. residential solar system.

Based on our research and methodology, these are the best solar companies in California:

​​+ Has a concierge service that handles all necessary permitting paperwork and helps you enroll in government savings programs

​​+ Offers seven different solar panel brands

​​+ In-house solar battery option is available in California

– Doesn’t provide pricing or quotes online

– Has mixed customer reviews

If you’re worried that switching to solar might be too difficult, Momentum Solar is an excellent choice. The solar panel installation company focuses on making the transition to solar energy easy and engaging, and it handles every aspect in-house, from design to financing. Momentum also offers an impressive variety of solar panels from numerous manufacturers. This selection helps Momentum further customize your system and meet your energy needs.

Momentum’s pricing runs slightly higher than competitors, partly due to its focus on providing a complete in-house solar experience and only offering its services in states with a well-established net-metering program.

Net-metering allows you to “sell” the unused power your solar system generates back into the power grid. Your local utility company will use the metered amount as solar renewable energy certificates (SREC) on your future electricity bills.

Services:

Payment options: Momentum Solar customers can buy their solar panels through a lump-sum payment or a solar loan. Similar to a home improvement or auto loan, with a solar loan, you pay a monthly fee to own the panels while benefiting from other solar incentives.

You may also lease your Momentum panels or enter into a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) through the provider. With a solar lease, you benefit from solar energy without owning the panels by paying a fixed monthly rate. With a PPA, you pay a monthly fee based on the amount of energy your leased solar panels produce, similar to paying an electricity bill. Both options mean little to no up-front costs. However, they constitute third-party ownership and will disqualify you from cost-saving state and federal solar incentives.

To learn more: Momentum Solar review

​​+ Has panel insurance to protect against theft or damage

​​+ Offers two effective leasing options

​​+ Includes an optional insurance policy

– Has limited information about its products online

– The company’s recent acquisition of Vivint Solar has led to confusion and communication issues

Sunrun makes the solar installation process personable through its custom solar systems. First, the company reviews your home size, sunlight exposure, roof area and slope. It then calculates your system’s cost and energy usage and explains any government incentives available to you. This approach is a great way to cut through all the confusing jargon and limitations associated with these programs.

Sunrun was one of the first solar panel installation companies to offer a leasing program. The company offers the standard monthly payment option and a prepaid lease good for 25 years of service. The prepaid lease also includes free active monitoring and maintenance. Leasing a system is an excellent option for those interested in the benefits of solar energy, but not as concerned with taking advantage of government incentives.

In addition to these options, Sunrun offers a service package that includes an additional “bumper-to-bumper” system warranty. This warranty provides free equipment replacement and system repairs for 10 years, proactive monitoring and an insurance policy on your panels.

Services:

Payment options: In addition to Sunrun’s two leasing options, you may purchase a solar system from Sunrun outright or use its financing option. For those who qualify based on their credit score, Sunrun’s financing may include no money down. Sunrun provides instant online quotes, but more accurate estimates require an in-person or virtual consultation.

To learn more: Sunrun review

​​+ Offers the Peace of Mind Protection Plan, which includes additional monitoring services and discounts on maintenance services

​​+ Provides smartphone app for active monitoring and customer support

​​+ Provides an online calculator for estimating solar savings

– Not much online pricing information

– Charges an additional fee for monitoring

We named Palmetto Solar one of the top solar companies because of its comprehensive coverage of solar system equipment. The company handles every part of the solar installation process, from custom-designing to permitting. The company says its installation typically falls within the average time frame of two to four months.

Palmetto’s solar systems include high-performance black rooftop panels, a standard inverter and a power grid connection. All solar systems require inverters, which convert direct current (DC) to alternating current (AC) electricity to power your home’s appliances and major systems.

The company offers a standard 25-year output warranty that covers inefficiencies in performance. It also offers a unique, optional Peace of Mind Protection Plan. For an extra $12 per month, this plan provides you with labor for replacing or servicing parts, guaranteed service timelines, discounts on pest abatement, solar panel cleaning, and panel removal and reinstallation. According to Palmetto, the Peace of Mind plan provides $1,975 in discounts for an annual cost of $144.

Services:

Payment options: Palmetto offers four payment methods: lump-sum, solar loan, solar lease or PPA.

To learn more: Palmetto Solar review

​​+ Offers a unique solar roof and solar shingle panels

​​+ Has a price-matching policy

​​+ Provides online quotes and pricing

– Is known for long-wait times and communication difficulties

– Has a vague warranty when compared to other solar providers

One of the most recognizable names on this list, Palo Alto-based Tesla Energy provides advanced solar panels and installation all across California. It does so through either its in-house technicians or its Certified Installer Program.

Tesla stands out for its high-quality, in-house designed products — namely, its unique solar shingles. These are small monocrystalline panels from Q Cells with a low profile and a concealed edge with no visible grid. Tesla’s solar roof provides efficiency and a sleek, discreet design.

Tesla also offers one of the best integrated solar batteries, the Tesla Powerwall. This energy storage device provides backup power during power outages, nighttime and other low sunlight hours. Pair Tesla’s Powerwall and panels with its mobile app, and you receive a fully integrated, custom solar system with 24/7 active monitoring from anywhere in the world.

Services:

Payment options: California residents can pay for Tesla solar panels either outright with cash or through monthly loan payments. You can learn more about what Tesla’s solar panels might cost you by using its online cost estimate tool. After reviewing your roof and sun exposure via aerial surveying during a virtual consultation, the company provides you with a detailed quote.

Tesla does not offer leasing options on its system.

To learn more: Tesla Energy review

​​+ Ideal for homeowners who move around a lot or plan to move

​​+ Offers a 25-year linear performance warranty for both purchase and lease

​​+ Has a partnership with LG for its solar battery

– Has been flagged for aggressive sales tactics

– Has mixed customer reviews in general

Vivint Solar utilizes a unique, flexible approach to handling solar panel contracts for home sellers. If you put your house on the market during your contract with Vivint, you can transfer the existing agreement to the new owners or pay off the remaining balance on the contract. Vivint will remove the solar panels or reinstall them at your new home at no additional cost. This makes it easy for you to transfer or reinstall your Vivint solar panel systems when moving to a new location.

Vivint Solar also only uses Tier 1 panels. Tier 1 solar panels, as defined by Bloomberg New Energy Finance Corporation’s rating system, are made by manufacturers who have been in business for at least five years. This means Tier 1 solar panels are top-of-the-line. However, they tend to cost significantly more than Tier 2 panels. Many Tier 2 panels, but not all, meet similar standards and specifications as Tier 1.

Vivint Solar also partners with LG to offer the LG Chem. This compact solar battery is installed in your garage or another covered area to provide energy at night or during a power outage.

Services:

Payment options: Vivint Solar customers can buy their solar panel system up-front or through a solar loan. They may also lease their panels or enter into a PPA.

To learn more: Vivint Solar review

​​+ Includes monitoring with all packages

​​+ Offers a variety of equipment and panel options

​​+ Offers three comprehensive warranties

– Requires a consultation for more accurate pricing information

– Not ideal for smaller roofs

SunLux has purposely limited its availability to just California and Texas. It provides equipment designed for the Golden State’s climates and holds a deep understanding of how permitting and installation work in the state. Based out of northern Orange County, SunLux provides many of the same solar panels and products as other providers on this list but tailored to California homes.

The company supplies a functional mobile app for active monitoring included in all of its packages at no extra cost. It also offers varying warranties to match the level of security you want with your system. Best of all, SunLux is well-versed in California’s various solar incentive programs. This means the company can help you maximize your solar savings and design your system with specific regional sunlight exposure issues in mind.

Services:

Payment options: Like many other solar providers, SunLux allows you to buy its solar panels through a lump-sum payment or a solar loan, lease its panels or enter into a PPA.

​​+ Provides a 25-year power guarantee

​​+ All packages include 24/7 active monitoring

​​+ Has high customer review scores

– Does not give pricing information or quotes online

ADT Solar (formerly Sunpro Solar) provides a comprehensive solar system installation process, including surveying, design, installation, maintenance and monitoring of solar panel systems. The company stands out for its customer service. It provides some of the most comprehensive power, product, performance and workmanship guarantees, each lasting 25 years.

To further the customer service experience, ADT Solar allows you to select the specific brand of your battery backup and solar panels. This way, you can balance your energy needs and budget. ADT Solar also integrates solar education into every phase of the installation process: Its website features helpful FAQs, articles and other resources for California homeowners.

Services:

Payment options: After an in-person or virtual consultation, ADT Solar provides a detailed estimate for your solar system. The company offers the four standard methods of payment: up-front purchase, solar loan, leasing or a Power Purchase Agreement.

To learn more: ADT Solar review

There are a variety of California solar tax credits and incentives you can apply to your solar investment. We’ve listed some of the most significant statewide incentives below.

We should also note that U.S. citizens that produce clean energy through solar can take advantage of a federal tax credit. This incentive provides a 26% tax credit on all components of solar projects. The credit will reduce to 22% in 2023.

There are various factors to think about when researching solar installation companies and solar power systems. While cost is essential, we recommend balancing price with services, customer reviews, warranty lengths and other vital factors. Conversely, going with the most expensive installer doesn’t guarantee higher quality.

You should also carefully consider whether a lease or a Power Purchase Agreement will save you money in the long run, since those two options prevent you from taking advantage of tax credits.

Each solar energy company meets different needs for California homeowners. For example, if you’re concerned about comprehensive warranties and consistent savings, Palmetto Solar is your best option.

Momentum Solar is a good choice for California homeowners who want to generate possible revenue through SRECs and established net-metering programs. If you’re interested in top-of-the-line solar equipment and a cutting-edge panel design, Tesla Energy’s solar roofs let you save on electricity without distracting from your home’s beauty.

To get started on your solar journey, use our tool below to get matched to the top solar providers in your area.

The average cost per watt of solar panels in California is $2.81, based on information from EnergySage.

Despite their similar names and offerings, Sunrun is not the same as SunPower. SunPower is a manufacturer and installer, while Sunrun is primarily a solar installer. However, Sunrun may use SunPower’s panels.

Yes, it’s worth going solar in California. Between the state’s sun exposure and the number of tax incentives and rebates, it’s one of the best states to install a residential solar system. You’re guaranteed to save on energy.

A typical photovoltaic system, or PV system, will see a 20% return on investment in the first year.

We collected data on dozens of solar companies and created a comprehensive rating system to formulate our rankings, grade each company and provide objective findings to our readers. The result of weighing a wide range of factors is a cumulative score for each provider.

We called companies and spoke with representatives to understand their products, services and solar installation processes. We also reviewed each company’s product, production and workmanship guarantees in detail, and we closely examined customer reviews to understand the customer service experience with each provider.

All company data is monitored on an ongoing basis to keep rankings and information up to date.

Once we gathered all relevant data, we used the following scoring system to grade each moving company on a 100-point scale:

