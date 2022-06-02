Tytyana Miller, daughter of rapper Master P, has died at 29 – CBS News

Ads

By Christopher Brito

Updated on: June 1, 2022 / 7:29 AM / CBS News

Rapper Master P announced the death of his 29-year-old daughter Tytyana Miller in a social media post on Monday.

Master P, whose real name is Percy Robert Miller, shared on Instagram that the family experiencing “overwhelming grief.” He did not disclose her cause of death, but revealed she was struggling with substance abuse.

“Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about,” he said. “With God, we will get through this.”

In a different post, the No Limits Records founder reflected further on his daughter and posted a photo of them together.

“Life is too short,” he wrote. “Give your loved ones their flowers while they are alive.”

In 2016, Master P and his daughter talked about her substance abuse and considering rehab on the reality TV show, “Growing Up Hip Hop.”

Master P has nine children, including rapper and actor Romeo Miller, who also posted a statement after his sister’s death.

“We appreciate all of the prayers, love, and support, and although this is sad times, I’m forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister. Love on your loved ones, life is short. The silver lining, I know she’s in a way better place and finally at peace and free,” he said.

