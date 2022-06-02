Oregon men, one from Klamath Falls, sue Google, YouTube – Herald and News

Ads

This photo shows signage with a logo at the YouTube Space LA offices in Los Angeles.

Two Oregon men — including one from Klamath Falls — have filed a class action lawsuit against Google and YouTube over automatic renewal fees.

Victor Walkingeagle, of Portland, and Nathan Briggs, of Klamath Falls, filed the suit in federal court in Portland on May 25. They are represented by Stanton Gallegos, an attorney with the Oregon-based law firm Markowitz Herbold PC, according to court documents.

Gallegos has not yet responded to a request for comment on the civil lawsuit.

The suit alleges Google and YouTube automatic renewal procedures for various subscription services mislead consumers and violate Oregon’s automatic renewal law. The social media platforms offer paid subscription services for ad-free content for music, videos and special programming.

Oregon and California have aggressive renewal laws that require clear disclosures from companies aimed at helping consumers. They have also sparked some lawsuits.

Briggs and Walkingeagle are seeking $5 million in damages, according to court filings. Google and YouTube — which are both owned by parent company Alphabet Inc — did not respond to a request for comment.

YouTube has 2.6 billion users worldwide, including 122 million active daily users, according to Global Media Insights. Only Facebook (2.9 billion users) has more traffic.

