Bitcoin Dips Below $30K, Solana Slumps 12% Amid New Power Outages (Market Watch) – CryptoPotato

Ads

Bitcoin and most altcoins have lost substantial chunks of value. Solana, though, has dumped the most after the network went down for hours yet again yesterday.

Bitcoin’s adventure above $32,000 was short-lived as the asset fell by a few thousand dollars and dipped below $30,000. The altcoins are also covered in red today, with ETH sliding to $1,800 and SOL dumping hard following the latest network issues.

After weeks of being unable to overcome $30,000 decisively, bitcoin finally did so a few days ago when it spiked to a local peak of over $32,000. Yesterday saw another minor record as well and when the community expected more price increases, the bears reminded of their presence and dominance over the market.

In a matter of hours, BTC slumped by nearly $3,000 and dropped to just over $29,000. Somewhat expectedly, this enhanced volatility caused massive pain for over-leveraged traders, as the liquidations were above $500 million (on a 24-hour scale) at one point.

As of now, the cryptocurrency has regained some traction and stands close to the coveted $30,000 line. Nevertheless, its market capitalization has declined to well below $600 billion, but its dominance over the altcoins sits north of 46%.

The altcoins followed BTC on its way up, but most have turned red today with substantial losses. Ethereum leads this adverse trend with a 5.5% daily decline. As a result, the second-largest cryptocurrency has dropped to just over $1,800 after nearing $2,000 yesterday.

Did you like this market update?

This is all you need not to miss any price action in the raging crypto markets. Start receiving this recap, for free, every day:

BNB is close to breaking below $300 following a similar price decline. Cardano, Ripple, Dogecoin, Tron, and Shiba Inu have decreased by up to 6% as well, while Polkadot and Avalanche are down by more than 8% in a day.

However, the most substantial loser now is Solana. SOL has plummeted by over 11% on a 24-hour scale following the latest network issues that CryptoPotato reported yesterday.

With the lower- and mid-cap alts also in the red, it’s no surprise that the overall crypto market cap is down by $70 billion to below $1.250 trillion.

Jordan got into crypto in 2016 by trading and investing. He began writing about blockchain technology in 2017. He has managed numerous crypto-related projects and is passionate about all things blockchain. Contact Jordan: LinkedIn

source