Bitcoin, Ethereum prices fall as funds see record inflows – Forkast News

Cryptocurrency prices dropped again this morning Asia time, with Bitcoin and Ethereum trading 7% and 8% lower respectively in 24-hour trading, according to CoinGecko data. In the meanwhile, a new CoinShares report on institutional investing in cryptocurrency found record inflows year-to-date, suggesting that big investors overall are still bullish on crypto.

Michelle is a journalist at Forkast. Prior to joining the team, she wrote for CNN and served with the Singapore Foreign Service. She holds a Master of Journalism from the University of Hong Kong and a Bachelor of Business Administration from the National University of Singapore.

