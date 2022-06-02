How to cancel Netflix or Disney+ Hotstar subscription – The Indian Express

Ads

Are you planning to take a break from Netflix or Disney+ Hotstar and don’t want to spend the money on the subscription? Well, you can cancel the subscription of both the apps. The process to cancel any OTT subscription is simple and you just need to follow a few steps. So keep reading to know more about it.

Step 1: Open the Netflix app on your smartphone and go to the profile section by tapping on the profile icon. The latter is located on the top right corner of the app.

Step 2: Now tap on “Account.”

Step 3: Scroll down and you will see a Cancel Membership button. Just tap on it and Netflix will redirect you to the “Cancel plan” page. Here, you need to tap again on “Finish Cancellation.”

It is important to note that if you have already paid for next month, then don’t worry Netflix will cancel the subscription once that month is over. It won’t charge you until your restart your membership.

Hotstar says if the subscription is paid via Netbanking, UPI, PhonePe, Gift Cards, partner coupons or partner recharges (like Jio), then it does not require cancellation and will expire automatically at the end of the current subscription period.

Those who purchased subscriptions via credit or debit card can cancel the membership by visiting “My Account” on the Web. You then need to click on “Cancel Membership.” The company says this will cancel your membership renewal and will still keep your account active until the end of your current billing period.

It is important to note that all the plans are non-refundable, so even if you cancel your Disney+ Hotstar subscription, then you won’t get your money back. “Cancellation does not lead to a refund. It only ensures that you will not be charged a renewal fee in future. Your access remains active till the end of the current billing period even if you cancel membership midway,” the company said.

If you do not find the ‘Cancel Membership’ option on your ‘My Account’ page, “it could mean you have already cancelled your membership.”

