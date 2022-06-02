The Rundown: June 1, 2022 – Multiversity Comics – Multiversity Comics

Ads

In case you missed it, Joe Quesada has left Marvel after two decades.

– Marvel Unlimited subscribers can read Ms. Marvel’s new Infinity Comic now. The digital exclusive “Ms. Marvel: Bottled Up” sees Kamala Khan battle an ancient jinn, released from the local museum’s Mesopotamian exhibit. Samira Ahmed writes the one-shot that went up yesterday, with Ramon Bachs on art and Dee Cunniffe on colors. Lauren Bisom edited. Previews can be seen on the digital comic subscription app’s Twitter.

– Disney+ Day will return on September 8, according to the streamer’s official Twitter. The date has been moved from last year’s date (November 12, in recognition of the service’s second anniversary) to just before the D23 Expo. D23 runs from September 9 to 11, celebrating 100 years of Disney.

– AWA Studios co-founder, CEO and publisher Bill Jemas departed the company last Wednesday, May 25. Jemas, who previously served as COO of Marvel, said in an email announcing his resignation that his new venture is called Be Good Studios, LLC, an “an entertainment business owned and operated by the artists, writers and artisans who show and tell the stories and work for the business.” The company plans to produce webcomics, comics, graphic novels, live-action and animated projects, and more.

– United Workers of Seven Seas, a labor organization aiming to turn Seven Seas Entertainment into “the first unionized manga & light novel publisher in North America,” claims the publisher has hired “union-busting firm Ogletree Deakins.” Ogletree Deakins’s history of anti-union activities include accusations of scare tactics against IKEA employees. They have represented such divisive figures as former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach and former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio. UW7S urges supporters to keep emailing the publisher in support of unionization, adding “above all, HOLD FAST!”

– As of yesterday, Android users can no longer purchase comics or subscribe to comiXology Unlimited via the comiXology app. The ability to make in-app purchases will be removed with the latest update (version 4.0.1). The Amazon-owned company claims the change was to “remain in compliance with Google’s updated Play Store policies,” while stressing that “readers can continue to read and browse, and subscription members can continue to borrow in the app as they usually do.” The app will still allow for the making of wishlists. Purchases can still be made on the Amazon website.

– The Toronto Comic Arts Festival has officially rescinded its invitation to NFT creator Saba Moeel (aka Pink Cat). TCAF said in a public statement that they were “unaware of Moeel’s online conduct, plagiarism, or allegations of tracing,” formally apologizing for “programming and promoting this artist.” The statement went on to address accusations of accepting money to book guests, and denounced harassment of staff and guests (both attendees and creators).

– The first trailer for the CW’s Gotham Knights dropped yesterday. The series, set to premiere sometime in 2023, follows Bruce Wayne’s son Turner, and the gang of misfits he aligns himself with after his father’s murder. Oscar Morgan stars as Turner, with Mischa Collins co-starring as Harvey Dent, and Navia Robinson as Bruce’s “little robin” Carrie Kelly. The principle cast will also feature Anna Lore as Stephanie Brown, Olivia Rose Keegan as Duela Dent, and Fallon Smythe & Tyler DiChiara as Harper & Cullen Row. The trailer can be seen on the CW’s YouTube channel.

– Moses Ingram, seen recently as Reva in Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi, posted screenshots of harassment she has received since the series debuted to her Instagram stories. Ingram vented frustrations at being expected to “shut up and take it,” thanking her fans for defending her in the comments, and telling her harassers “y’all weird.” Ingram has stated that Lucasfilm warned her about potential backlash, ensuring her safety during protection. The company posted on the official Star Wars Facebook and Twitter stating, “We are proud to welcome Moses Ingram to the Star Wars family and excited for Reva’s story to unfold. If anyone intends to make her feel in any way unwelcome, we have only one thing to say: we resist.”

– The Flight Attendant co-star Griffin Matthews has joined the cast of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. He joins a cast that includes Tatiana Maslany in the title role and Mark Ruffalo returning as Bruce Banner. Matthews’s role has yet to be revealed, although he told reporters the producers told him, “Do not try to fit. Just be you.”

– Finally, Jamal Igle confirmed he is joining the staff of New York City’s School of Visual Arts in the fall. It will be the “Black” and “Wrong Planet” co-creator’s first formal teaching job since working at the city’s Art Students League in 2006. Congratulations Jamal! You can check out his faculty listing here.

