Spy x Family Episode 9 Release Date and Time, COUNTDOWN – EpicStream

Spy x Family episode 9’s release date and time are available below.

Will Yor and Loid finally kiss? Spy x Family episode 9 will reveal if the pretend couple does what Yuri wanted them to.

Episode eight left a major cliffhanger that will test Yor and Loid’s determination to achieve their personal goals in their pretend relationship.

The previous episode introduced Yuri Briar, Yor’s little brother. It was revealed that he works at the State Security Service but told his sister that he was just a normal civil servant.

He has a major sister complex and would do everything he can to protect her. His new mission is to figure out the identity of Twilight.

Episode nine of Spy x Family will air on June 4, 2022, Saturday.

Interested viewers can watch Spy x Family on various Japanese channels and global streaming sites, like Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Muse Communication’s channels. Those who are residing in Asia can tune in to Muse Communication’s channels and Netflix to watch Spy x Family.

Just take note that Netflix no longer has the 30-day free trial period for non-members and only selected Asian countries can stream the series for now. It is better to check if the series is offered to your country of residence.

Meanwhile, viewers residing outside of Asia can stream the episodes on Crunchyroll. The streaming platform also offers exclusive perks for members, including offline viewing and simulcasts.

Episode 9 of Spy x Family will release at 11:00 PM JST.

Thanks to the simulcast feature, Crunchyroll members can watch the upcoming episode at the following times

The good news is that Crunchyroll is also releasing a dubbed version of Spy x Family weekly. Episode eight’s English dubbed version will drop on June 4, 2022, at 5:30 PM ET while episode nine’s dubbed version will be released next week.

It has been confirmed that Spy x Family will have a total of 25 episodes and it will be a two-cour split season. This means that the first half of the series will be released as part of the Spring 2022 anime line-up while the second half will be available after a couple of months.

