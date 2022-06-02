Top cryptocurrency news on September 1: Major stories on Bitcoin, crypto bubble and NFTs – Moneycontrol

Ads

My Account

Follow us on:

Powered By

Discover 5000+ schemes. Track your portfolio 24X7

Invest Now

MC30 is a curated basket of 30 investment-worthy

mutual Fund (MF) schemes.

Invest Now

Powered By

The new age digital currency to diversify a portfolio.

Invest Now

Visit this section to access live price and charts.

Invest Now

Learn and stay informed about cryptocurrency in India.

Learn More

Powered By

Learn, discover & invest in smallcases across different types to build your long term portfolio.

Invest Now

Explore from India`s leading investment managers and advisors curating their strategies as smallcases.

Invest Now

Powered By

Diversify your portfolio by investing in Global brands.

Invest Now

Pre-configured baskets of stocks & ETFs that you can invest

in with a single click. Developed by hedge funds, global

asset management companies, experienced wealth

management firms and portfolio managers.

Invest Now



AMBAREESH BALIGA

Fundamental, Stock Ideas, Multibaggers & Insights

Subscribe

CK NARAYAN

Stock & Index F&O Trading Calls & Market Analysis

Subscribe

SUDARSHAN SUKHANI

Technical Call, Trading Calls & Insights

Subscribe

T GNANASEKAR

Commodity Trading Calls & Market Analysis

Subscribe

MECKLAI FINANCIALS

Currency Derivatives Trading Calls & Insights

Subscribe

SHUBHAM AGARWAL

Options Trading Advice and Market Analysis

Subscribe

MARKET SMITH INDIA

Model portfolios, Investment Ideas, Guru Screens and Much More

Subscribe

TraderSmith

Proprietary system driven Rule Based Trading calls

Subscribe





Curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, Independent equity analysis & actionable investment ideas

Subscribe

Curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, Independent equity analysis & actionable investment ideas

Explore

STOCK REPORTS BY THOMSON REUTERS

Details stock report and investment recommendation

Subscribe

POWER YOUR TRADE

Technical and Commodity Calls

Subscribe

INVESTMENT WATCH

Set price, volume and news alerts

Subscribe

Last Updated : September 01, 2021 / 09:23 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on September 1: Major stories on Bitcoin, crypto bubble and NFTs<!– Moneycontrol Daily | Your Essentials 7 –>

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Market Buzz

Bitcoin trading at $46,862

Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the red on September 1. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $2.08 trillion, a 2.02 percent increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $126.25 billion, which makes a 16.43 percent increase. The volume of all stable coins is now $97.51 billion – 77.24 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin’s price is currently $46,862.75 and its dominance is currently 42.29 percent, an increase of 0.88 percent over the day. Read full here.

Big Story

Tennis champion Naomi Osaka’s new found interest in cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrencies have now caught the attention of tennis superstar Naomi Osaka whose interest was spurred by all the noise around meme currency Dogecoin on her Twitter feed. “I was actually just talking with my agent about cryptocurrencies,” Osaka said in an interview to Bloomberg. “I know that online, everything is getting bigger. I remember reading about Dogecoin … there’s going to be something new and interesting that’s going to pop up.” Read more here.

Now This

Billionaire John Paulson says cryptocurrencies are a bubble, will prove to be worthless

Cryptocurrencies, despite being considered among the market’s hot commodities, have drawn sharp criticism from billionaire hedge fund manager John Paulson who described it as a “bubble” that would prove to be “worthless”. Paulson, while speaking at an episode of ‘Bloomberg Wealth with David Rubenstein’ aired on August 30, said there is no intrinsic value attached with cryptocurrencies except for a “limited amount”. The segment is “too volatile”, he said, pointing out that Bitcoin went from US$5,000 to US$45,000 within a short period. Read it here.

Ready, Set, Action!

After Alexa, be ready to welcome Amitabh Bachchan-themed NFTs

Megastar and Bollywood’s eternal angry young man Amitabh Bachchan is all set to embrace the nascent world of NFTs by launching limited, unique Amitabh Bachchan artworks as non-fungible tokens on BeyondLife.club, which will be developed by Rhiti Entertainment in collaboration with GuardianLink.io. Notably, Bollywood’s Shehanshah is the first Indian film personality to have signed up for this project, which will mark the launch of this platform. Read details here.

Explore The Tech Check For ESG Compliance

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd. All rights reserved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

source