Instagram update now allows users to like Stories without sending DM – Business Standard

Ads

Topics

Instagram | Facebook | Mobile internet users

IANS | San Francisco Last Updated at February 15, 2022 17:51 IST

https://mybs.in/2atELPO

Meta-owned photo-sharing platform has announced a new feature called "Private Story Likes" that will change how users interact with other people's Stories.

Users who receive the update will be able to like someone's Stories without sending a DM. The news was announced by head Adam Mosseri on Twitter, reports 9To5Mac.

While currently any interactions through Stories are sent by direct messages to the user's inbox, the new likes system will work independently.

As demonstrated in a video shared by Mosseri, the new interface will show a heart icon when you are viewing Stories in the Instagram app, the report said.

Once you tap it, the other person will get a regular notification, not a private message, it added.

Instagram's head said the system is built to be "private" and will not provide counting of likes. This, of course, is expected to differentiate Stories from regular Instagram posts, which will continue to have public counts of likes.

As for the feature, it will make it easier and more fun for users to show support and appreciation for content shared on Instagram Stories.

The report said that the idea here is make sure that people can express more support for each other, but also to clean up DMs a little bit.

–IANS

vc/bg

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.

We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY

Copyrights © 2022 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved.



Upgrade To Premium Services

Business Standard is happy to inform you of the launch of “Business Standard Premium Services”

As a premium subscriber you get an across device unfettered access to a range of services which include:



Premium Services

In Partnership with

Dear ,

Welcome to the premium services of Business Standard brought to you courtesy FIS.

Kindly visit the Manage my subscription page to discover the benefits of this programme.

Enjoy Reading!

Team Business Standard

source