Shiba Inu Price Prediction 2022 – 2025 – How High Will SHIB Reach? – Business 2 Community

Shiba Inu is one of the most popular meme coins in the market. The self-proclaimed “Dogecoin killer” has proven to be much more than just some joke coin. As it attracts more investors, many are trying to decipher the Shiba Inu coin price prediction and the prospects for the asset going forward.

Below, you’ll get to find some expert opinions on the Shiba Inu price prediction and where the market sees the asset going in the next few years.

Listed below are forecasts on the Shiba Inu Price for the foreseeable future. We discuss the following:

Amongst the best shitcoins, Shiba Inu was launched on August 1, 2020. The price of 1 unit of the asset cost $0.00000000051. At the time $100, was 196,078,431,372 SHIB.

But, Shiba Inu broke into the limelight in April 2021 with the markets’ historic high at the time. This created a perfect opportunity for the self-proclaimed “Dogecoin killer” to thrive. Since then Shiba Inu has become known as one of the most undervalued cryptos on the market.

Price metrics show that SHIB began trading at $0.00001377. The asset soon got a major boost when listed on Binance. The listing announcement came on May 10 and sent SHIB’s price surging by about 114% in 24 hours.

It is worth noting that SHIB had already gotten some marketing buzz. Elon Musk tweeted about getting a Shiba Inu dog in March 2021, and famous Wall Street investor Jordan Belfort endorsed the asset in April. Still, the Binance listing was a major boost for the dog-themed meme coin.

When Binance listed SHIB, the asset immediately became a global phenomenon. The digital wave caught Wall Street’s attention when Fortune Magazine wrote an article on it, and Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin also made headlines when he donated 50 trillion SHIB to the India COVID Relief Fund.

Looking to capitalize on the buzz, the Shiba Inu developers launched ShibaSwap – a decentralized exchange that also looks to give big industry names like UniSwap and Curve Finance a run for their money.

Within 24 hours after its launch, ShibaSwap had gotten over $1 billion in total assets locked. This cemented SHIBs place as more than just a meme coin.

Another big boat came when Shopping.io announced a partnership with Shiba Inu. Thanks to the partnership, customers can now use SHIB as a payment method when purchasing goods from eBay, Walmart, and Amazon.

By September 2021, many investors had begun to adjust their Shiba Inu coin price forecast as the asset was gaining prominence as one of the best meme coins across the board.

On September 9, Coinbase listed SHIB, bringing the asset to the fabled “Coinbase Effect.” The Shiba Inu coin price rose by 5% on the day, and it continued to rise as NowPayments also incorporated the coin as a payment channel for e-commerce platforms.

On November 1, SHIB overtook Dogecoin as the market’s top meme coin. At its all-time high, SHIB reached a price of $0.00008845.

Shiba Inu has endured a rather quiet few months recently. The market downturn has affected its price, as it has done to every major coin Still, there’s a lot to look forward to.

Most prominent is Shib Inu’s acceptance at legendary entertainment company AMC. This month, AMC chief executive Adam Aron confirmed that they plan to accept Shiba Inu and Dogecoin as payment methods at their movie theatres. The move is expected to begin in a few weeks, and it is part of a larger plan by AMC to incorporate cryptocurrencies into its payment system.

The Shiba Inu current price is $0.00002024. The asset has been trading up 4.98% in the past 24 hours, although it is trailing the broader market, which is up by 6.19%.



Thanks to its impressive run, the Shiba Inu coin price today is now trading above most of its moving average (MA) indicators – ranging from its 20-day MA of $0.00002386 to its 200-day MA of $0.00002361. But, the 10-day MA of $0.00002471 is still above its price. We expect to see SHIB cross this resistance point soon enough as it continues to make its way up.

At the same time, SHIB’s 23.6 Fibonacci retracement level draw from its last major high shows $0.00002427. This could serve as a support zone for the coin in the long run.

This year, we expect to see Shiba Inu crypto price hit a price of $0.000030. The market already expects additional growth for Shiba Inu. The coin has proven to be much more than just a meme coin, with its use as a payment channel being more notable. At the same time, the growth of the ShibaSwap exchange continues to grow. Total value locked in the exchange has dropped significantly since the highs of July 2021, but the exchange has enough to continue on an organic growth trajectory.





Another big point of growth for Shiba Inu appears to be the tokens’ entry into the Metaverse.

In January 2022, Shiba Inu developers announced that they are working on the Shibverse – an immersive metaverse project for their ecosystem. Not many details about the Metaverse are out yet, but analysts expect this to be a big deal for Shiba Inu.

The Metaverse is a massive undertaking, with different companies already committing funds towards it. JPMorgan – a bank that already has some land in the Metaverse – estimates that this new concept could be a trillion-dollar market.

With Shiba Inu taking a slice of this market, we expect it to translate to gains for the coin. In 2023, we estimate SHIB price to be $0.000040.

Extending the Shib Inu coin price prediction to 2025, we forecast the digital asset challenging the $0.0001 price level. Crypto experts agree that coin prices will grow in the long term, regardless of whatever happens in the short term. With Shiba Inu being one of the biggest coins in the market, it is sure to benefit from that price surge.

Additional use cases such as its integration into Shibaswap and its application in the Shibaverse should also bolster SHIB’s price even further. So, a push towards $0.0001 by 2025 seems reasonable.

In the event of market consolidation, Shiba Inu could suffer a retrace to a much lower price prediction making this an entirely open competition.

Seeking to break from its social media course of existence, the Shiba Inu team is carving out strong use cases to support its ecosystem’s growth.

This is easily visible in its growing business use cases for several companies. A recent announcement by popular fraud-proof payment network Flexa goes to show the meme coin’s resolve to break away from the norm.

Its integration into the Flexa Network would see SHIB token holders able to spend their digital assets across more than 41,000 locations both in the US and Canada.

This way, Shiba Inu could be used to foster rapid transaction settlements. Flexa is not the only one making a move as there are over 600 businesses that have plugged into the Shiba Inu ecosystem. Prominent names like GameStop, GiftChill, Whole Foods, Nordstrom, and several others are enabling payments with the SHIB tokens.



Rapid adoption generally points to a lot of future price gains. This is evident in the foremost digital asset Bitcoin which enjoys the largest share of the decentralized payment infrastructure. SHIB’s continued adoption shows a growing bias towards the digital asset which could transmute to higher price gain in the coming months.

Fellow Ethereum project Decentraland has carved a strong space for the Metaverse ecosystem. So far, the Metaverse is drawing not just curious eyes and ears but huge investments. Supported by the proliferation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), the Metaverse space is reportedly worth billions of dollars with more investments expected to push it into the trillion-dollar bracket in the coming years.

Shiba Inu’s recent plans to create a digital wonderland for projects and businesses lend it more credence. In its recently released roadmap, the vibrant community of users noted that the Metaverse is a promising space.



Given this, the meme project would be launching virtual plots called Shiba Lands. While this is still in the works, the potential ramifications of this launch are not far-fetched.

For a start, Shiba Inu would present a viable opportunity for companies to connect to more retail investors than Decentraland currently affords. The SHIB token currently trades for peanuts and the largest pool of holders are individuals.

This transmutes to more opportunities to interface with this body of investors in a fun-filled and no-bars environment. SHIB would engender an open marketplace for utility purchases as well as the launch of similarly pegged protocols. A suitable instance is Oshiverse which is expected to make Shiba Inu a major project in the crypto space.

The Shiboshi NFT project would likely make a splash here and this is expected to generate more traction for the Ethereum-based protocol. All these are good footprints investors can follow to make a smart decision to buy Shiba Inu coin.





Meme coins are expected to be a means of onboarding more investors into the crypto space. Shiba Inu fits into both niches making it an intrinsically more valuable addition to many than the foremost joke cryptocurrency Dogecoin.

The digital assets’ growing use case and innovative approach to integrating new crypto sub-sector are remarkably positive. If the best meme coins continue to witness rapid adoption due to their lower entry bar, Shiba Inu could surge close to a cent in value. However, a bearish flip could see it dip to $0.00000964.

Shiba Inu made a remarkable entrance into 2021 less than a year after launching. The Ethereum-based protocol set out to become Dogecoin’s competitor with its anonymous creator Ryoshi subtly hinting that Shiba Inu could topple DOGE market cap without hitting a cent in value. Besides being a joke cryptocurrency, Shiba Inu comes with a myriad of use cases.

Shiba Inu has since become a major medium of exchange following its remarkable run of form last year as several businesses accepted the Dogecoin killer for settlements. It is often used for peer-to-peer (P2P) digital payments, and over 600 businesses receive payments in Shiba Inu.

With SHIB tokens, you can easily find a vendor to swap them for real-world assets.

Shiba Inu may be a parody coin, but the Dogecoin rival has steadily sought to establish itself outside of the shadow of its more popular competitor. This saw the core development team, famously known as ShibArmy, launch a decentralized exchange (DEX) platform called ShibaSwap.



SHIB, LEASH, and BONE token holders can swap their tokens without a central governing body. DEX platforms are now the rave of the moment as users can effortlessly exchange decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens.

In addition, ShibaSwap has since expanded its exchange capabilities and allows other Ethereum compatible tokens to swap on its platform. ShibaSwap is just one of Shiba Inu’s strong voices in a crowded meme coin space.

The crypto space has largely expanded in the last two years. A number of sub-sectors like the DeFi, NFT, and Metaverse ecosystems have seen and are still enjoying massive adoption. Of the three, the Metaverse is generating the most excitement and several suitors and protocols are tapping into the booming space.

Recognizing the unique potential a virtual world would engender, the Shiba Inu project has since launched its own line of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in a bid to tap into the Metaverse. In a recent release, the joke crypto project acknowledged the growing relevance of the nascent ecosystem while pointing to its intentions.

According to the development team, the SHIB token would play a crucial role in what is expected to be the Shiberse. Here, SHIB tokens would facilitate the purchase, sharing, development, and subsequent monetization of Shiba Lands. These virtual real estates would comprise NFTs and are expected to launch a new wave of excitement around the Shiba Inu project.

An innovative take in its battle for supremacy could see Shiba Inu subsequently overtake Dogecoin as the crypto-on-steroids for crypto space.

Cryptocurrencies are without real-world assets backing their value which have largely seen these blockchain-based assets go through regular price swings. These frequent price changes have seen digital assets battle with volatility.

However, the price inconsistency regarding parody coins is taken up a notch. Most meme coins are largely driven by social media hype. Public backing by major celebrities and social media personalities have seen meme coins like Shiba Inu surge as much as 21,000% in two weeks.

Given this, several analysts believe social media activities largely influence Shiba Inu’s price movement. Bitcoin’s price movements also play a role in its rallies and frequent dips. However, SHIB price action largely interfaces with social media mentions.

Seeking to break from this temperamental course of existence, the Shiba Inu team is carving out strong use cases to support its ecosystem’s growth.

With so many providers to choose from making the right decision can be daunting. Luckily we’ve reviewed dozens of crypto exchanges and brokers and have found eToro to be the top place to buy the best altcoins and other financial assets in 2022.

Shiba Inu is one of the top 20 most valuable crypto assets by market cap. This gives it a strong representation in several cryptocurrency exchanges. If you are looking to snap up some SHIB or buy cryptocurrency in general, we recommend the social trading platform eToro.

Founded in 2007, eToro is one of the leading crypto brokerage firms. The crypto-facing broker supports several digital assets, including the Shiba Inu. In addition, you can easily learn, connect, and communicate with other crypto lovers. eToro comes with advanced trading tools, including the CopyTrader and CopyPortfolio functionalities. With eToro’s copy trading tools you could gain exposure to the best long term crypto investments in a hands-off approach to crypto trading.



CopyTrader allows new users to easily mirror or copy advanced traders’ decisions and trading strategies. This has a positive impact of allowing new users to earn while learning the platform’s ropes.

CopyPortfolio caters to the investment basket of users. Here, users’ portfolios are automatically diversified across top-performing regions and sectors. These are rebalanced depending on which industry has the highest yield at a given time.

eToro offers competitive rates in terms of fees, and you can deposit for free. The minimum deposit is relative to the trader’s country of residence. However, US and UK users can get started with as little as $10. Supported payment solutions include bank wire transfer, credit/debit card, PayPal, Neteller, Skrill, and several others. For example, with such a wide range of cryptos to choose from you could buy Bitcoin with PayPal directly from your smartphone.



eToro is also one of the safest crypto platforms to buy Shiba Inu. Aside from offering industry-standard security, eToro is licensed by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC), and the Financial Industry and Regulatory Authority (FINRA).

